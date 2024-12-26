عربي


Growth Trends In The $4.5 Billion U.S. Light- & Medium-Duty Open Trailer Manufacturing Industry


12/26/2024 4:31:13 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Light- & Medium-Duty Open Trailer manufacturing in the United States 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The manufacturing landscape of light- & medium-duty open trailers in the United States is the subject of a newly completed comprehensive analysis. The report for the year 2024 delves into various trailer types including car hauler, dump, equipment, flatbed, landscape, and utility trailers. This extensive research provides a pivotal understanding of the market size, trends, and shares, helping stakeholders make informed decisions.

This report is accompanied by an Excel database with data on all manufacturers.

Light & Medium-Duty Open Trailer Types

  • Car Hauler Trailers
  • Dump Trailers
  • Equipment Trailers
  • Flatbed Trailers
  • Landscape Trailers
  • Utility Trailers

Quantification

  • Market Size by Trailer Type in Units & Dollars
  • Market Size by Length Group, Hitch Type, & GVWR
  • 5-Year Historical Market Size by Trailer Type: Units
  • Market Shares: Open Trailers: All and by Trailer Type: Units & Dollars
  • Market Shares by Length Group, Hitch Type, GVWR & Corporate Groups
  • Manufacturer Count & Shipments by Region
  • 5-year Outlook by Trailer Type: Units
  • Key Manufacturer Data - revenue, employees and ownership for all manufacturers

The report will be delivered in three files. Part I: Industry Analysis and Part II: Analysis by Trailer Type are PDF files, and Appendix I is an Excel file with data from the tables in the report.

The report can be put to immediate use for sales and market planning, M&A identification, and competitive share analysis.


Key Topics Covered:

Part I: Industry Analysis

  • Scope & Method
  • Open Trailer Types
  • Executive Summary
  • Industry Analysis
  • Market Size Estimates: by (i) Type (ii) Length Group (iii) Hitch Type (iv) GVWR (v) Geography (vi) Ownership
  • 5-Year History: Total & by Trailer Type: Units
  • Manufacturer Count: by (i) Trailer Type (ii) Number of Trailer Types Offered and (iii) Estimated Unit Ranges
  • Market Share Estimates: Total, by (i) Trailer Type (ii) Length Group (iii) Hitch Type (iv) GVWR (v) Corporate Groups
  • 5-Year Outlook: Estimated Units
  • Key Manufacturer Data

Part II: Analysis by Trailer for All Trailer Types

  • Estimated Market Size in Units & Dollars: Total & by Length Group, Hitch type & GVWR
  • Estimated Market Shares (Units & Dollars) for Top 10 Manufacturers
  • Manufacturer Count by State/Province
  • 5-Year Outlook: Estimated Units

Appendix 1: Excel Database

  • Summary: Market Size Estimates by Trailer Type: Estimated Units & Dollars
  • Market Size by Length Group: Estimated Units & Dollars
  • Market Size by Hitch Type: Estimated Units & Dollars
  • Market Size by GVWR: Estimated Units & Dollars
  • All Units-Alpha: All Manufacturers: Estimated Units - Alphabetical Order
  • All Dollars-Alpha: All Manufacturers: Estimated Dollars ($ Mill.) - Alphabetical Order
  • All Units-Rank Order: All Manufacturers: Estimated Units - Rank Order
  • All Dollars-Rank Order: All Manufacturers: Estimated Dollars ($ Mill.) - Rank Order
  • Key Mfr. Data: Key Manufacturer Data
  • Historical: 5-Year History by Trailer Type: Units
  • Outlook: 5-Year Outlook by Trailer Type: Estimated Units
  • Geography: Manufacturer Count, Estimated Units & Dollars by State/Province
  • Car Haulers: All Manufacturers: Estimated Units & Dollars: Rank Order: Total Units
  • Dump Trailers: All Manufacturers: Estimated Units & Dollars: Rank Order: Total Units
  • Equipment Trailers: All Manufacturers: Estimated Units & Dollars: Rank Order: Total Units
  • Flatbed Trailers: All Manufacturers: Estimated Units & Dollars: Rank Order: Total Units
  • Landscape Trailers: All Manufacturers: Estimated Units & Dollars: Rank Order: Total Units
  • Utility Trailers: All Manufacturers: Estimated Units & Dollars: Rank Order: Total Units

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.

MENAFN26122024004107003653ID1109031303


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

