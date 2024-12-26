Tickets To The $1 Billion Mega Millions Draw Available This Christmas Eve On Jackpot

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 2024 has already been a record-breaking year for the lottery as it hit the ground running with a massive $842.4 million Powerball win on New Year's Day. Shortly after, a second lucky winner took home a staggering $1.13 billion Mega Millions prize in March, followed by a $1.326 billion Powerball jackpot in April, all of which signify some of the largest prizes ever awarded.

2025 represents a significant year for Mega Millions players, as the game as they know it will undergo a variety of changes come April. The game will feature larger starting jackpots, expedited rollover growth, and better odds. Lottery courier services like Jackpot eagerly await these welcome changes, which will not only enhance gameplay, but also elevate player experience(s).

"There's a lot to like about the upcoming changes to Mega Millions," said CEO and co-founder of Jackpot, Akshay Khanna. "Whether you're a casual player or avid lottery user, the faster-growing jackpots, improved odds, and built-in multipliers will offer an entirely new feel to the game - hopefully one that encourages new players to get in on the action. That said, we have a one billion-dollar prize just before Christmas and potentially the ultimate present for one lucky winner, a life-changing gift at that."

While tonight's drawing occurs on Christmas Eve, the Mega Millions jackpot has been won just once on the "Eve." Back in 2002, a $68 million jackpot was won in New York, unfortunately going unclaimed.

Amid the Mega Millions frenzy, Jackpot remains committed to upholding responsible gaming protocols through the integration of modern conveniences and safety guardrails, one of the standout features of digital lottery platforms. Through responsible gaming protections including spend limits, default limits on daily deposits, access to local and national responsible gambling resources, self-exclusion, self-suspension and automated notifications that offer help should problematic behavior arise, Jackpot ensures safe and secure transactions and play. The platform is also the only lottery courier service to launch with iCap certification from the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Jackpot allows customers to order official state lottery tickets from their mobile phone, tablet, or computer. Currently available in Colorado, Massachusetts, Arkansas, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Texas, Jackpot is expanding its safe and secure lottery courier service to additional markets across the US. An Associate Member of the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries (NASPL), Jackpot has invested significantly in responsible gaming safeguards, with default spending limits and other features built in throughout the experience, earning it iCap certification from the National Council on Problem Gaming. To learn more, visit or download the iOS or Android app.

