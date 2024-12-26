Wukong Education Named To The 2025 GSV 150 For Leading The Way In Education Technology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --WuKong Education, a leading K-12 education provider, has been named to the highly-anticipated 2025 edition of the

GSV 150 : GSV's annual list of the top 150 private companies transforming digital and workforce skills. This recognition underscores WuKong Education's transformative role in the EdTech and its commitment to empowering students worldwide through AI-powered personalized learning.

Out of more than 2,500 global VC- and PE-backed companies, WuKong Education was selected for the 2025 GSV 150 based on a proprietary evaluation framework, including revenue scale, growth, user reach, geographic diversification, and margin profile. The 2025 cohort of the GSV 150 collectively reaches 3B learners and generates over $25B in annual revenue.

"The rapid rise of generative AI is fueling knowledge and creating opportunities we had not imagined before," says Luben Pampoulov, Partner at GSV Ventures. "Multi-modality is making education more engaging, AI tools are driving personalization and productivity, and learning is happening at the speed of light. Effectively everyone across the 2025 GSV 150 has generative AI deeply embedded in their offering."

WuKong Education is revolutionizing online education for students aged 3-18 worldwide, offering courses in Chinese, Mathematics, and English Language Arts. By leveraging cutting-edge AI technology, WuKong Education empowers students from 118 countries with a unique learning journey that ignites curiosity, nurtures creativity, and sharpens critical thinking skills.

Powered by AI, WuKong Education adapts to each student's unique needs, ensuring that every learner receives a personalized educational journey:



Personalized Learning Plans : By leveraging big data, WuKong Education tailors learning plans for each student, ensuring that every individual receives a program aligned with their needs and learning pace.

Dynamic Course Optimization : With real-time AI-powered data analysis, WuKong Education continuously optimizes and adjusts course content to better match students' actual proficiency levels and interests. Efficient Teaching Support : AI analytics provide instructors with deep insights into student progress and class performance, allowing them to offer more personalized and effective guidance.

This AI-driven teaching model has not only significantly improved student academic performance but also fostered the holistic development of students, earning widespread praise from students and parents around the world.

"We are honored to be named to the 2025 GSV 150," said Vicky Wang, founder and CEO of WuKong Education. "This recognition affirms our ongoing commitment to revolutionizing education. By combining the expertise of our teaching and research teams with the possibilities of AI, we are setting a new benchmark for digital education to empower students globally."

Earlier this year, WuKong Education was named a 2024 Cognia® School of Distinction for excellence in education by Cognia®, a globally recognized education quality certification organization, and was also listed in the AU&NZ EdTech Top 50 by HolonIQ, a global leader in impact intelligence, for the third consecutive year. These recognitions underscore WuKong Education's continued leadership in the global EdTech industry and its ongoing dedication to delivering exceptional education to learners around the world.

About WuKong Education

Based in Silicon Valley, WuKong Education is shaping the future of online learning for students aged 3 to 18. WuKong Education's three core programs-WuKong Chinese, WuKong Math, and WuKong English (ELA)-combine AI-driven technology, expert educators, and personalized services to deliver engaging, dynamic learning experiences. With over 400,000 families served globally, WuKong Education is empowering students to succeed and become lifelong learners in an ever-changing world. Learn more at: wukongsch .

About GSV

Founded in 2011, GSV is a global platform that drives education and workforce skills innovation. We believe that ALL people have equal access to the future, and that scaled innovations in "PreK to Gray" learning and skills are crucial to achieving this goal. The GSV platform includes the ASU+GSV Summit , hosted annually in San Diego with 7,000+ attendees; the India-based ASU+GSV & Emeritus Summit , now entering its third year; and The AI Show @ ASU+GSV , an immersive exploration of the AI Revolution in education, which welcomed 10,000+ attendees this year. GSV Ventures , GSV's investment arm founded in 2015, is a multi-stage venture fund investing in the most transformational companies across the global "PreK to Gray" landscape.

