Some 12 Survivors Of Aktau AZAL Plane Crash To Be Brought To Azerbaijan Today

Qabil Ashirov

Some 12 survivors of the AZAL plane crash on the Baku-Grozny route in Aktau will be taken back to Azerbaijan today, Azernews reports.

Seven in satisfactory condition will be brought back on a regular flight, while five passengers in moderate condition will be transported by a special plane of the of Emergency Situations, accompanied by a dedicated medical team.

It should be noted that the previous day, the "Embraer 190" passenger plane on the Baku-Grozny route crashed 3 km from Aktau airport.

The "Embraer 190" aircraft, operating the Baku-Grozny route and crashed near the city of Aktau, had 62 passengers and 5 crew members, totaling 67 people.

According to the latest information, among the passengers, there were 37 Azerbaijani citizens, of whom 23 died, and 14 survived. There were 3 citizens from Kyrgyzstan, all of whom survived. Additionally, there were 16 Russian citizens, 7 of whom died, and 9 survived. Six passengers from Kazakhstan died in the crash.

Among the crew members, both pilots were killed, while the other 3 crew