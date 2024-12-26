Some 12 Survivors Of Aktau AZAL Plane Crash To Be Brought To Azerbaijan Today
Date
12/26/2024 3:09:37 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
Some 12 survivors of the AZAL plane crash on the Baku-Grozny
route in Aktau will be taken back to Azerbaijan today,
Azernews reports.
Seven passengers in satisfactory condition will be brought back
on a regular flight, while five passengers in moderate condition
will be transported by a special plane of the Ministry of Emergency
Situations, accompanied by a dedicated medical team.
It should be noted that the previous day, the "Embraer 190"
passenger plane on the Baku-Grozny route crashed 3 km from Aktau
airport.
The "Embraer 190" aircraft, operating the Baku-Grozny route and
crashed near the city of Aktau, had 62 passengers and 5 crew
members, totaling 67 people.
According to the latest information, among the passengers, there
were 37 Azerbaijani citizens, of whom 23 died, and 14 survived.
There were 3 citizens from Kyrgyzstan, all of whom survived.
Additionally, there were 16 Russian citizens, 7 of whom died, and 9
survived. Six passengers from Kazakhstan died in the crash.
Among the crew members, both pilots were killed, while the other
3 crew
