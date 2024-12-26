Arjun Kapoor Falls Victim To Online Scam, Warns Fans

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) Arjun Kapoor recently took to his social to warn his fans about an scam involving someone impersonating his manager.

The shared a post on Instagram, cautioning his followers about a fake account that had been reaching out to people, claiming to offer opportunities to connect with him. The scammer had been targeting unsuspecting fans, using the actor's name to build credibility and trick people into sharing personal information or clicking on malicious links.

Arjun shared a post that read,“It's come to my attention that a random account is reaching out to people claiming to be my manager and offering opportunities to connect with me. Please know that these messages are not legitimate, and I have no association with them. I would never anyone to click on links or share personal details Through such means. Please don't fall for these scams-stay safe and alert. If you come across such messages. Kindly report the account immediately. Have a safe and merry Christmas.”

Meanwhile, yesterday, the Gunday actor extended his best wishes to the team of Baby John. Taking to his Instagram stories, Arjun shared the poster of Varun Dhawan starrer and wrote,“Wishing the entire team massive success !!! Are you going to reflect on the year or deflect from reflection? Dhawan dropped heart emojis as the reaction.

Work-wise, Arjun Kapoor was recently seen portraying the modern-day version of Raavan, Danger Lanka, in Rohit Shetty's "Singham Again." The film also features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, "Singham Again," the fifth installment in the popular Cop Universe, was released on November 1.

Arjun penned a heartfelt note, thanking Rohit for making every moment on set unforgettable. He captioned the post,“The perfect role, at the right time, with a director who believes in you - sometimes, that's all it takes. Grateful beyond words for the trust he's shown in me when not many were willing to, and for creating a character so close to his vision that the audiences have loved. This journey of becoming Danger Lanka has been nothing short of amazing. Thank you, @itsrohitshetty sir and team, for making every moment on set unforgettable. I'd do this all over again in a heartbeat!.”