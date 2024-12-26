Cold Chain Packaging Market To Hit USD 103.7 Billion By 2033, Fueled By Demand For Temperature-Controlled Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cold Chain Packaging Market

Cold chain packaging in the USA is expected to dominate 80% of the by 2023, driven by the growth of grocery shopping and perishable goods demand.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global cold chain packaging market is poised for significant growth, with a valuation projected to reach USD 26.1 billion in 2023 and expanding at a robust CAGR of 14.8% through 2033. By 2033, the market is anticipated to surpass USD 103.7 billion, fueled by advancements in and increasing demand for temperature-controlled solutions.In 2022, the market generated USD 22.8 billion in revenue, with the top 5 companies accounting for an estimated 15% to 20% of the market share. This concentration of market leaders is expected to further drive innovations and bolster global sales.Phase change cold storage products are set to dominate the cold chain packaging landscape in 2023, accounting for approximately 55% of global sales. These products are critical for frozen food logistics, supporting the growing global trade of frozen food exports and imports.Discover Growth Opportunities in the Market – Get Your Sample Report Now:Cold chain packaging is forecasted to represent around 2 to 3% of the broader global packaging market, which is valued at USD 980 billion in 2023. With increasing trade in temperature-sensitive products, the cold chain packaging sector is expected to generate an absolute dollar opportunity of USD 80.9 billion over the next decade.Cold chain packaging manufacturers are increasingly adopting cutting-edge technologies to enhance safety and improve temperature monitoring, paving the way for more reliable solutions. By 2033, the market is expected to grow by 4.0 times its current value.Top Trends Driving Global Demand for Cold Chain Packaging SolutionsRising Demand for Temperature-Sensitive Products: Increasing consumption of temperature-controlled goods like pharmaceuticals, biologics, fresh produce, and frozen foods is driving the need for reliable cold chain packaging solutions.Growth of E-commerce in Food and Pharma: The boom in e-commerce for groceries, meal kits, and pharmaceutical products has amplified the need for effective temperature-controlled packaging.Focus on Sustainability: With growing environmental concerns, businesses are shifting toward sustainable and recyclable cold chain packaging solutions, such as biodegradable insulation materials and reusable containers.Technological Advancements: Smart packaging technologies, including temperature monitoring devices and IoT-enabled packaging, are becoming prominent to ensure product safety during transit.Stringent Regulatory Standards: Increasing global regulatory requirements for the transportation and storage of temperature-sensitive goods are encouraging investments in advanced cold chain packaging solutions.Globalization of Supply Chains: The expanding international trade of perishable goods and vaccines necessitates robust packaging to maintain product integrity over long distances.Cold Chain Packaging Under Pressure: Overcoming Market ObstaclesTemperature Regulation: Ensuring consistent temperature control throughout the supply chain, especially during long-distance transportation and extreme weather conditions, remains a significant challenge.High Costs: The development, implementation, and maintenance of advanced cold chain packaging solutions are expensive, making cost management a hurdle for businesses.Sustainability Concerns: Increasing environmental regulations and demand for eco-friendly materials push manufacturers to innovate while balancing performance and cost.Infrastructure Limitations: In developing regions, inadequate infrastructure such as unreliable power supply, insufficient refrigerated transport, and lack of cold storage facilities hinder market growth.Regulatory Compliance: Stringent industry standards and regulations, particularly in sectors like pharmaceuticals and food, require companies to invest in compliant materials and processes, adding complexity to operations.Competitive LandscapeCold chain packaging market participants are focusing on developing business relationships with technological partners. Cold chain packaging vendors are expected to benefit from increasing investments in cloud computing and internet of things solutions in a variety of ways. These innovations promise to improve cold chain packaging solutions in terms of control, visibility, and transparency.Key PlayersSonoco ThermoSafe; Pelican Products, Inc.; Sofrigam SAS; Cryopak Industries Inc.; CSafe Global, LLC; Softbox Systems Ltd.; TOWER Cold Chain Solutions; DGP Intelsius LLC; TemperPack Technologies, Inc.; Tempack Packaging Solutions SL; Dokasch Temperature Solutions; Cold Chain Technologies; Insulated Products Corporation.; Engineered Packaging, Inc. dba Chill-Pak; CoolPac; Sealed Air Corporation; United Parcel Service of America, Inc.; Orora Packaging Solutions.; Global Cold Chain Solutions.; Thermal Packaging Solutions Ltd.; Emballages Cre-O-Pack Intl; Nordic Cold Chain Solutions; The Illuminate Group; Global Cooling Inc.; Inmark LLC.Get the Complete Story-Read More About Our Latest Report!Cold Chain Packaging Market Outlook by CategoryBy Product Type:. Pallet Shippers. Insulated Containers. Foam Bricks. Gel Packs. Protective Packaging (Foams Sheets). Phase Change Cold Storage Products (Plates, Microcapsules, Bags and Balls)By Material Type:. Polymero Polyethyleneo Polypropyleneo Polyethylene Terephthalateo Expanded Polystyreneo Polyurethaneo Others. Metal. PaperBy Packaging Formats:. Reusable Packaging. Disposable PackagingBy End Use:. Food. Beverages. Pharmaceutical. Cosmetics & Personal Care. Chemical. OthersBy Region:. North America. Latin America. Europe. South Asia. East Asia. Oceania. Middle East and AfricaExplore FMI's related ongoing Coverage in the Packaging Domain:The global pharmaceutical cold chain packaging market to register a CAGR of 14.8% and to reach USD 60,100.9 million by 2033. It also is expected to attract an incremental opportunity of USD 37.3 billion through 2033.The United States & Canada cold chain packaging market size is set to cross a valuation of USD 6.9 billion in 2023. It is projected to broaden at a CAGR of 12.2% for the forecast period 2023 to 2033. 