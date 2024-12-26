In Black Sea, One Enemy Missile Carrier With Total Volley Of Up To 4“Kalibr”
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 6:00 a.m. on December 26, there is one enemy missile carrier in the Black Sea with a total volley of up to four Kalibr cruise missiles.
This was reported in a telegram by the Ukrainian Navy, Ukrinform reports.
“There is one enemy ship in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to four missiles,” the statement said.
There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov;
In the Mediterranean Sea, there are eight enemy ships, three of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 25 missiles.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk sai on TV that the Russians are currently identifying the Kerch Bridge as a priority object for protection.
