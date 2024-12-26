Electric automobiles contribute to 30 percent of Turkish vehicle market

(MENAFN)

Electric (EVs) are projected to contribute to 30 percent of Turkey’s vehicle in the following year, as highly additional EV models of popular vehicle brands cross the nation and the domestic EV brand Togg increases its manufacturing capacity, Ali Bilaloglu, CEO of the Turkish vehicle shipper and deliver Dogus Otomotiv, informed a Turkish news agency.



Bilaloglu noted that EV and hybrid sales constituted to 27 percent of the overall Turkish vehicle market in 2024, controlled by the access of Foreign brands into the market.



“This year, we launched at least one EV model for almost every brand we distribute, representing all Volkswagen Group brands, and two or three more EV models for most of our brands,” he stated, further adding that the amount of EV models the company allocates from the group is going to be 20-25 throughout the following years.



Bilaloglu anticipated that the end-year vehicle sales, excepting hefty commercial automobiles, will hit 1.2 million vehicles in 2024, as January-November sales amounted to approximately 1.1 million vehicles, near to the register sales of the previous year.



He noted that the Turkish vehicle division advances each year and the nation’s demographic structure impacts the market.

