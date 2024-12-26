Czech Company Škoda JS Hands Over Eight New Drives To Rivne NPP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Czech company, Škoda JS, which is part of ČEZ Group, has delivered eight new drives for reactors at Rivne Nuclear Power (NPP).

The relevant statement was made by Novinky , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The leading European company completed delivery before Christmas, having supplied eight new drives for two VVER-440 reactors.

“Due to repeated Russian on infrastructure, we are only informing about the order now that we have unloaded the last cargo at the destination,” Karel Samec, the spokesperson for the Plzeň-based engineering company, explained.

In his words, the devices ensure stable reactor performance and enable its regulation, which will help provide a stable supply of electricity in the war-torn country.

ÚJV Řež, which is also part of ČEZ Group, has recently manufactured and supplied a special cable to reinforce the reactor's protective building. It weighs 13 tonnes and measures 173 meters.

In accordance with the contract, Škoda JS sent a total of 76 drives to Rivne NPP. Most of them have already been installed and put into operation. At the customer's request, the value of the contract has not been disclosed.

Currently, Škoda JS is the world's only manufacturer that can supply this type of drives to Ukrainian nuclear power plants. Another alternative producer is Russia only.

The Czech company is planning to expand cooperation, namely with South Ukraine NPP. Škoda JS has also been actively involved in the development project of Khmelnytskyi NPP.

A reminder that Rivne NPP is one of Ukraine's four nuclear power plants, operating at the border with Poland and Belarus.

Photo:

Škoda JS