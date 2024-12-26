Malabar Gold & Diamonds Unveils Artistry', Branded Jewellery Show At Bur Dubai & Meena Bazar Showrooms

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



27th December 2024 to 5th January 2025 across the brand's 3 showrooms in Bur Dubai & Meena Bazar

An exclusive collection of special designs in gold, diamonds & precious gems will be made available for jewellery lovers. Customers can exchange Diamond jewellery purchase from anywhere at the best value. More offers in-store.

Malabar & Diamonds, the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally with over 375 showrooms across 13 countries, has just launched the latest edition of 'Artistry' Show across all 3 showrooms of the brand in Bur Dubai. A jewellery exhibition that brings together some of the most exclusive designs from the global jewellery brand, the Artistry show will run from the 27th December to 5th January 2025.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds has arranged a visual treat for jewellery lovers in Dubai, with a host of special & never-before-seen designs in necklaces, bangles, rings & earrings in Gold, Diamonds & Precious gem jewellery. As part of the exhibition, Malabar Gold & Diamonds is also providing jewellery buyers with a great opportunity to exchange their old diamond jewellery purchased from anywhere for the latest designs from the brand at the best value.

“We are thrilled to present the Artistry Show at our 3 showrooms in Bur Dubai. This highly celebrated exhibition showcases our commitment to providing our customers with exceptional craftsmanship and creativity in jewellery. We are also providing diamond enthusiasts in Dubai the golden opportunity to own our latest designs in Natural Diamond Jewellery by exchanging their diamond jewellery purchased from anywhere at the best value. Truly emblematic of the name 'Artistry', we cordially invite all jewellery connoisseurs in Dubai to our showrooms in Bur Dubai & Meena Bazar to witness this amazing spectacle”, commented Mr. Shamlal Ahamed, MD-International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.



More offers that Malabar Gold & Diamonds has unveiled as part of the Artistry Show include Free cash vouchers worth AED 100 on every diamond & precious gem jewellery purchase worth AED 3000 and the opportunity to exchange their old 916 gold jewellery purchased from anywhere without any loss.

The Artistry show will be held at the Malabar Gold & Diamonds showrooms in Dubai located at Al Fahidi St, Al Souq Al Kabeer; Meena Bazar cosmos lane, near Dubai Museum and Shop No 1, Oppo. Habib Bank AG Zurich, Al Fahidi Street, Al Souq Al Kabeer.



