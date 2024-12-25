Blue Water Institute Announces 2025 Featured Artist Aaron Chang

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Blue Water Institute announces its 2025 Featured Artist, Aaron Chang for the 6th Annual Blue Water Festival, set to take place from March 20-23, 2025

- Greg Reitman, Festival DirectorSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Blue Water Film Festival , presented by Blue Water Institute, is pleased to announce its 2025 Featured Artist, Aaron Chang . His captivating image“CeruleanSea” has been selected as the official poster for the 6th Annual Blue Water Film Festival, set to take place from March 20-23, 2025 in celebration of the UN – World Water Day.Aaron Chang is a renowned photographer and artist, known for his breathtaking images of the ocean and its inhabitants. His work has been featured in numerous publications and galleries around the world, and he has received numerous awards for his contributions to the world of photography. With a deep passion for the ocean and its preservation, Chang's work aligns perfectly with the mission of the Blue Water Film Festival.The Blue Water Film Festival is an annual event that showcases films and documentaries focused on ocean conservation and environmental issues. The festival aims to raise awareness and inspire action towards protecting our oceans and marine life. Each year, the festival features a different artist whose work embodies the spirit of the festival and its mission. Aaron Chang's“CeruleanSea” perfectly captures the beauty and fragility of our oceans, making him the ideal choice for the 2025 Featured Artist.“We are thrilled to have Aaron Chang as our Featured Artist for the 2025 Blue Water Film Festival,” said festival director, Greg Reitman.“His stunning images not only showcase the beauty of our oceans, but also serve as a reminder of the importance of protecting them. We are excited to have his work as the official poster for our festival and look forward to sharing it with our audience.”The 6th Annual Blue Water Film Festival promises to be a thought-provoking and inspiring event, with a lineup of powerful films and documentaries that shed light on the critical issues facing our oceans. The festival will also feature panel discussions, workshops, and other activities aimed at promoting ocean conservation. Tickets for the festival will go on sale in early 2025. For more information, visit the Blue Water Film Festival website.###About Blue Water Film FestivalFounded in 2020, the Blue Water Film festival celebrates the United Nations World Water Day,March 22nd. The Blue Water Film Festival takes place in San Diego, home to the ScrippsOceanographic Institution. The theme of the Blue Water Film Festival is about our Blue Planet;The festival's purpose is to encourage attendees to think broadly about how climate change affects planet Earth and deeply about the universal concerns and actions needed to bring us into balance. About 50% of all film selections are non- US productions, helping to fulfill the festival mission of promoting cross-cultural understanding through film.BWFF is an official 501(c)(3) non-profit. Learn more at .###About the Blue Water InstituteBlue Water Institute is a non-profit organization committed to the preservation of the planet. The Institute's purpose is to innovate for ocean-based solutions and environmental programs that discover, develop and support the next generation of environmental filmmakers from all over the world to create films and projects for sustainability, industry change and the greater good of the planet.

