Germany’S Birth Rate Hits Critical Low: 1.35 Children Per Woman

Germany faces a demographic shift that threatens its economic future. The country's birth rate has plummeted to 1.35 children per woman in 2023, marking the lowest level since 2009.



The sharp decline becomes clear when looking at actual births. Germany recorded 795,500 newborns in 2021, but only 693,000 in 2023. This means one in eight maternity ward beds now stands empty compared to just two years ago.



Multiple factors drive this decline. The combination of pandemic aftermath, Ukraine war uncertainties, and rising inflation has made many Germans hesitant about starting families.



Young people now wait longer to have children, with the average first-time mother being 31.4 years old in Germany. This trend extends across Europe . Even countries known for family-friendly policies struggle.



Finland's birth rate has fallen to 1.26, its lowest since 1776. France, despite having Europe's highest rate at 1.79 in 2022, saw a decline to 1.67 in 2023.







The consequences reach far beyond empty nurseries. A shrinking workforce must support an aging population, straining public finances and pension systems. For every 100 working-age people today, there will be 59 retirees by 2060, double the current ratio.



The cost of raising a child in Germany amounts to €180,000 for the first 18 years. This financial burden, combined with economic uncertainty, makes many young people think twice about parenthood.



Without intervention, this demographic shift will reshape German society, affecting everything from economic growth to social services. The challenge now lies in finding solutions that address both the economic and social factors behind this decline.

