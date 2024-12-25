Second Qatar-Saudi Coordination Council's Security And Military Committee Meeting Convenes
Doha: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani and Minister of Interior of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud virtually participated in the 2nd meeting of the security and military committee of the Qatari-Saudi Coordination Council for the year 2024.
The meeting discussed the items on the agenda, in addition to an array of topics pertaining to enhancing joint Qatari-Saudi cooperation.
Task force officers from the Qatari-Saudi Coordination Council's security and military committee attended the meeting.
