Souq Waqif Announces Truffle Exhibition And Auction

Doha, Qatar: Souq Waqif announced it will be holding the truffle–also known as“Fagga” in Arabic–exhibition and auction for the year 2025, in coordination with the of Commerce and Industry, starting December 26.

The event is set to take place at Souq Waqif's eastern courtyard, with the truffle auction being held from 8am to 12pm for the duration of the exhibition.

In the previous edition of the truffle exhibiton and auction held in January, over 30 tonnes of "Fagga" were sold.

Desert truffles, highly prized by Qataris, Arab residents, and people from Gulf countries, attract significant attention during their season.

Many enthusiasts gather at the truffle auction in Souq Waqif early in the morning to secure their "Fagga" before the season concludes.

Truffles are enjoyed and prepared in various ways, such as raw in salads, boiled in milk, sautéed in butter, roasted over campfires, or used as stuffing or in stews.

They are also a key ingredient in some traditional Qatari dishes, particularly "Majboos."