Bp Helps Historic Azerbaijani Carpets Return Home For Special Exhibition

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
bp is pleased to announce its sponsorship of an exposition
featuring unique Azerbaijani carpets from the 17th and 18th
centuries, Azernews reports.
The exposition, titled 'Azerbaijan Carpets Splendour – Safavid
Treasures', has opened at the Azerbaijan National Carpet
Museum.
All the remarkable artworks on display date back to the period
of the Safavid dynasty reign in Azerbaijan's history. They are part
of Amir Oskouei's private collection and have been specially
transported from the US for display at the Azerbaijan National
Carpet Museum.
Most of the carpets on display are renowned types of Azerbaijani
carpets, including 'Afshan', 'Qodja', and 'Khatai' ('Dragon'),
crafted by masters of the Garabagh and Guba carpet art traditions
of Azerbaijan to adorn the palaces of the Azerbaijani Safavid
Shahs.
Addressing the opening event, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp
vice-president for the Caspian region, said:“We are truly honoured
to make these unique treasures of Azerbaijani art available for
public view in the land where they were originally crafted. We
believe the artworks on display not only convey the splendour of
Azerbaijan's art from the 17th and 18th centuries, but also reflect
the graceful style, artistic taste and elevated culture of
Azerbaijani rulers and aristocracy. They are part of Azerbaijan's
history, and as such, we hope the exposition will attract both art
lovers and historians.”
The project is part of bp's ongoing commitment to promoting and
researching Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage.
The total value of the project, which primarily includes the
cost of transporting the artworks from the US to Azerbaijan and
back, organizing the exposition and publishing a catalogue, is
around 41,400 AZN ($24,350).
The exposition, organized by the Ministry of Culture of
Azerbaijan Republic, the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, 'Amir
Textiles&Rugs' LLC, with support from AmCham Azerbaijan and
Silk Way West Airlines, will be open to the public from 24 December
2024 to 10 May 2025.
bp has been present in Azerbaijan for 32 years safely,
efficiently and reliably operating major oil and gas exploration,
development and transportation projects. To date, together with its
co-venturers, bp has invested more than $85 billion into projects
it operates in the country. In Azerbaijan, the company is committed
to supporting sustainability efforts focusing on the areas where it
believes it can make the most difference.
bp extensive social investment activities and capacity-building
efforts in the country have had a positive impact and brought
tangible benefits to people, improving their lives and making a
difference.
The company's social investments cover such areas as building
local capabilities, education, development of communities, local
enterprises, the environment, sporting potential as well as
research and promotion of the country's rich cultural heritage.
Overall, since the start, bp itself and together with its
co-venturers in the joint ventures that bp operates in Azerbaijan,
has spent around $111 million on social investment projects in this
country.
In Azerbaijan, bp directly employs around 2,401 Azerbaijani
citizens who make over 90 per cent of the company's professional
staff.
MENAFN25122024000195011045ID1109029525
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.