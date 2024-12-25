2Nd Disabilities' Marathon Boosts Health, Athletic Skills

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature By Salman Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- The second Marathon for people with disabilities was held on Wednesday, in collaboration with the Public Authority for Disability Affairs (PADA) and Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (PAAET), aiming to promote a healthier lifestyle and develop athletic skills.

The marathon aims to enhance the athletic abilities and social integration of individuals with disabilities, which helps them overcome isolation and improve their communication with others, with 215 from 14 organizations and participating.

This sport event provides an inclusive atmosphere, involving participants with Down syndrome, autism of varying degrees, intellectual disabilities, learning difficulties, and others.

The event witnessed the presence of several parents and specialists in the field of disability, aiming to foster a spirit of competition and encouragement, which positively affected attendees. (end)

slm













MENAFN25122024000071011013ID1109029507