Azerbaijan Airlines Plane Crashes In Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- A passenger plane with 62 people on board crashed near the city of Aktau in western Kazakhstan, leaving multiple casualties, Kazakh authorities said Wednesday.

"A plane doing the Baku-Grozny route crashed near the city of Aktau. It belongs to Azerbaijan Airlines," the Kazakh said in a press release.

There were 62 on board, including 37 from Azerbaijan, 16 from Russia, two from Kazakhstan and three from Kyrgyzstan, the ministry added.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan said that a passenger plane with 67 people on board crashed near the city of Aktau in western Kazakhstan on Wednesday.

The Embraer 190 crashed while flying from Azerbaijani capital Baku on the western shore of the Caspian to the city of Grozny in Chechnya, the airlines said in a press release.

Azerbaijan's flag carrier said the plane had 62 passengers and five crew on board.

The plane crash took place due to a bird strike, according to Azerbaijan Airlines. (end)

