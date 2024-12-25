Saudia Wins Cabin Crew Of The Year At Aviation Business Middle East Awards 2024

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Dubai, United Arab Emirates Saudia , the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, announced its win at the 18th edition of the Business Middle East Awards 2024, earning the prestigious Cabin Crew of the Year title. This recognition highlights Saudia's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service and elevating the guest experience.

The Cabin Crew of the Year award celebrates the professionalism, dedication, and personalized care provided by Saudia's cabin crew, whose service consistently redefines global hospitality standards. The team, consisting of exceptional Saudi talent alongside a diverse international community, embodies authentic Saudi hospitality, reflecting the Kingdom's warmth, generosity, and respect. Saudia's crew ensures guests enjoy a seamless and enriched travel experience.



Rossen Dimitrov, Chief Guest Experience Officer at Saudia, expressed his pride in the recognition , stating: "This recognition for our cabin crew is a testament to the passion, professionalism, and commitment of our team. At Saudia, enhancing the guest experience is our mission, and this award by one of the region's most respected aviation publications highlights our leadership in delivering world-class service."





"Saudia's cabin crew exemplify the essence of Saudi hospitality, combining warmth, generosity. We are honored to represent the Kingdom on the global stage and will continue striving to elevate the travel experience for our guests."





Saudia cabin crew has consistently demonstrated excellence among global industry peers. Most recently the airline was honored with the Editorial Award for Best Airline Cabin Crew at the Business Traveler U.S. Awards 2024. Saudia also showcased its operational excellence by ranking first globally for on-time performance (OTP), as reported by Cirium.





Saudia has recently announced the largest investment in its history to enhance and elevate the guest experience. This ambitious initiative includes the adoption of advanced technologies through Saudia's AI-powered Travel Companion and a comprehensive retrofit of its existing and new fleet. Guests will benefit from high-speed in-flight internet and upgraded seat-integrated screens. Additionally, Saudia is undertaking its most extensive fleet development and modernization program, with 130 new aircraft set to join its fleet in the coming years, reaffirming its commitment to connecting the world to the Kingdom.





The Aviation Business Middle East Awards is an annual event that celebrates excellence in the Middle East's aviation industry. The awards recognize outstanding contributions from airlines, airports, and service providers across categories such as innovation, sustainability, customer service, and operational efficiency. The event serves as a premier platform for industry leaders to network, exchange insights, and discuss the future of aviation in the region.





About Saudia Group

Saudia Group is one of the largest aviation conglomerates in the MENA region. The Group drives industry development with its 13 subsidiaries, and offers world-class air transport, cargo services, ground services, logistics, maintenance, catering, private aviation, real estate, training, and medical services.





The mission of Saudia Group is to inspire people to go beyond borders with a purpose that is rooted in unlocking human potential and connecting the world in ways never thought possible. The group is committed to reshaping the aviation ecosystem in the MENA region and beyond, by embracing innovation and a customer-centric approach.





For more information on Saudia, please visit .