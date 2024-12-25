Mongolia Designates 2025 As Year To Promote Infrastructure Development In Capital

(MENAFN- IANS) Ulan Bator, Dec 25 (IANS) The Mongolian on Wednesday decided to designate 2025 as the year to promote infrastructure development in the capital of Ulan Bator.

"The government made the decision to declare 2025 as the year to advance infrastructure development of Ulan Bator," said Khishgee Nyambaatar, the city's mayor, at a press following a regular government meeting.

As part of this initiative, cabinet members have been tasked with providing comprehensive support and coordination for projects and initiatives aimed at addressing the city's most urgent challenges and accelerating its development, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ulan Bator is currently grappling with a range of critical issues, including severe air pollution, traffic congestion, energy shortages, and urban planning inefficiencies.

In response to these problems, the Mongolian government has recently declared a heightened state of preparedness in the capital.

Originally designed to accommodate 500,000 residents, Ulan Bator now hosts approximately half of Mongolia's total population of 3.5 million.

More than half of the city's residents live in its ger districts, where there are no running water, central heating, or sewage systems.

Deteriorating air quality, largely driven by the use of processed fuel for heating, has become a growing concern, particularly as the city faces harsh winter conditions.

PM2.5 levels in both the ger districts and central areas of the city often far exceed the World Health Organisation's recommended safety limits during the winter months.

In addition to air pollution, traffic congestion remains one of Ulan Bator's most significant challenges.

The city currently has 720,000 registered vehicles, further exacerbating its urban issues.