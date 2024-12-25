School Operator Shot Dead By Neighbour In Bihar

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 25 (IANS) A man running a private school in Bihar's East Champaran district was gunned down allegedly by his neighbour on Wednesday.

The deceased, Mohammad Irshad, a school operator from Rampurwa village under Dumaria Ghat station, suffered gunshot injuries in his head and back when his neighbour, Mohammad Shahabuddin, allegedly shot him.

Following the attack, Irshad managed to reach his uncle's house, but the gate was closed.

Villagers, with the assistance of the district police, took Irshad to a private nursing home in Motihari for where he succumbed to the injuries.

Cops from Dumaria Ghat police station and Chakia SDPO reached the scene after receiving the information.

“The police have initiated an investigation into the matter. We have also called the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team to aid in the probe. Efforts are underway to apprehend the attacker,” said Swarn Prabhat, Superintendent of Police, East Champaran.

The police said that Irshad was on the way to his school when neighbour Shahabuddin approached him and fired at close range. Despite gunshot injuries, Irshad managed to reach his uncle's house and collapsed. Shahabuddin reached there and shot on his head.

After committing the crime, he fled from the scene.

During the investigation, it appeared that Mohammad Irshad had an underlying history of discord with Shahabuddin, stemming from a prior dispute over the construction of a balcony.

Irshad and Shahabuddin had a recent disagreement related to the removal of a balcony from Shahabuddin's house. Their buildings are situated next to each other. The matter had previously been resolved through a Panchayat intervention, and both parties were reportedly living harmoniously afterwards.

“Despite the resolution of the initial conflict, tensions may have persisted, potentially contributing to the incident,” Prabhat said.

The police are actively investigating the incident, including any possible motives tied to past disputes.

“We have recovered the dead body and sent it for the autopsy. An FIR of murder under the relevant sections of Bhartiya Nyay Sahita (BNS) was registered at Dumaria Ghat police station. Raids are on to nab the accused,” Prabhat said.