BPSC Exam Candidates Are Being Instigated, Claims Patna DM

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 25 (IANS) Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh has claimed that the protesting Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam candidates are being instigated by individuals and coaching institutes who are not directly related to the examination.

He has claimed that many of the protest leaders are non-candidates and are spreading baseless rumours to provoke the actual candidates.

"On Wednesday, moved away from the designated protest site in Gardanibagh and gathered near the restricted area close to the BPSC office on Nehru Path. Despite repeated requests from the authorities to return to the designated site, some individuals continued their protest. The police used 'mild force' to disperse the protestors from the restricted area," Singh said.

Singh's remarks came after Patna Police initiated cane-charge on the BPSC candidates at Nehru Road and Bailey Road near the BPSC office on Wednesday.

The protests were centered on the demand to cancel the BPSC exam held on December 13.

Protesters were sitting on Gardanibagh, raising concerns and expressing dissatisfaction with the exam process.

The district police are under scrutiny for their handling of the protests, particularly the use of a cane-harge on the demonstrators.

The DM, however, defended the police action, suggesting it was necessary to maintain law and order.

“We will take strict action against those provoking candidates or creating disturbances. We have names of some specific coaching institutes being involved in these activities,” Singh said.

“Certain social media handlers are accused of distorting facts and spreading baseless rumours, which is contributing to the unrest,” Singh said.

He also pointed out the incident at Gardanibagh Hospital on December 23 and said some miscreants entered the Gardanibagh Hospital, misbehaved with doctors and staff, and were involved in vandalism.

“A case has been filed against individuals who entered restricted areas, created disturbances and law-and-order problems, spread rumors and incited people. Strict action will be taken against the offenders,” he said.