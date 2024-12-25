عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia's Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,600 In Past Day

Russia's Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,600 In Past Day


12/25/2024 2:09:07 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's combat casualties in Ukraine as of December 25, 2024, have amounted to an estimated 779,320, including 1,600 killed or wounded in action over the past 24 hours.

This was reported by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform saw.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have also destroyed 9,628 (+4) Russian tanks, 19,923 (+8) armored fighting vehicles, 21,333 (+10) artillery systems, 1,256 (+0) MLR systems, 1,030 (+0) air defense systems, 369 (+0) warplanes, 329 (+0) helicopters, 20,908 (+74) operational and tactical-level UAVs, 2,948 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships/cutters, a submarine, 32,117 (+31) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 3,667 (+0) units of specialized equipment.

Read also: Russia uses up all pre-war stocks of T-90 tanks , most of T-80s - media

The latest reports on enemy losses are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russians are increasing the use of heavy military equipment in combat missions in the Toretsk, Kramatorsk, and Siversk axes.

MENAFN25122024000193011044ID1109029009


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search