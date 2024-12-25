Russia's Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,600 In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's combat casualties in Ukraine as of December 25, 2024, have amounted to an estimated 779,320, including 1,600 killed or wounded in action over the past 24 hours.

This was reported by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform saw.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have also destroyed 9,628 (+4) Russian tanks, 19,923 (+8) armored fighting vehicles, 21,333 (+10) artillery systems, 1,256 (+0) MLR systems, 1,030 (+0) air defense systems, 369 (+0) warplanes, 329 (+0) helicopters, 20,908 (+74) operational and tactical-level UAVs, 2,948 (+0) missiles, 28 (+0) warships/cutters, a submarine, 32,117 (+31) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 3,667 (+0) units of specialized equipment.

The latest reports on enemy losses are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russians are increasing the use of heavy military equipment in combat missions in the Toretsk, Kramatorsk, and Siversk axes.