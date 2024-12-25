Exhibition Safavid Treasures Opens At National Carpet Museum

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum has opened an exhibition
"Azerbaijani Carpet Splendour. Safavid Treasures",
Azernews reports.
Director of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum Amina
Malikova, Deputy Culture Minister Saadat, Vice-President for the
Caspian region, Communications and External Affairs at bp Bakhtiyar
Aslanbayli, Head of Amir Textiles and Rugs LLC Amir Oskouei,
delivered speeches and underlined the significance of the
exhibition in terms of Promotion of historical Azerbaijani cultural
heritage.
The artistic part of the event featured songs performed by Ravan
Gachayev and Zeynab Najafova, accompanied by tar player Nihad
Gadirli and kamancha player Togrul Gasimov. Azerbaijan State Dance
Ensemble performed Uzundere, Shalakho and Gaytagi dances.
The exhibition displays 14 unique carpets and artistic
embroidery samples of the 17th-18th centuries from the private
collection of the USA citizen Amir Oskouei. The worldwide-known
palace carpets based on Afshan, Goja and Khatai (Dragon)
compositions occupy a special place.
The carpet art experienced its heyday during the reign of the
Safavids, when production of these elegant carpets of unique
artistic design was extended in Azerbaijan. At that period, the
carpets made in Shirvan, Garabagh, Baku and Guba carpet centres
increased in size. Carpet samples were decorated with partially
redesigned images and elements of the Tabriz carpets such as
islimi, khatai, bulud, ajdaha, simurgh and the tree of life.
Along with carpets, the 16th-century palace workshops of the
Safavids also produced artistic embroidery, highly appreciated
decorative and applied art samples of the time. During the 17th and
18th centuries, many weaving centres of Azerbaijan created
embroidery samples inspired by the ones made at the palace
workshops.
The unique Azerbaijani carpets were always highly appreciated
around the globe in virtue of their quality and artistic features.
Noblemen of the West with aristocratic taste collected Azerbaijani
carpets and decorated palaces, mansions and religious monuments
with them. The Azerbaijani decorative and applied art samples
preserved at the world museums and private collections attract
great attention to this very day. Taking this into account, the
visitors can obtain detailed information in Azerbaijani and English
about the rare exhibits presented at the exhibition via touchscreen
displays.
The exhibition also includes a video created by the AI about the
palace carpets, depicted on Tabriz miniatures. The video presents
the creation process of the 16th-17th-century palace carpets of the
Safavid period as harmony between modern technologies and
historical craftsmanship.
The exhibition is organised jointly by the Ministry of Culture
of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan National Carpet
Museum, Amir Textiles and Rugs (Oskouei LLC), sponsored by BP
Azerbaijan and supported by the United States – Azerbaijan Chamber
of Commerce, Silk Way West Airlines and Terra Leone.
bp, the longtime and reliable partner of Azerbaijan in the field
of energy, has implemented a number of significant social,
educational and cultural projects along with its successful
activity in the oil and gas sector. bp took an active part in
promotion of Azerbaijani cultural heritage, including gurama
(patchwork) and kelaghayi (women's national headdress). This
project is the continuation of bp's support to promotion and
research of rare art treasures.
The exhibition "Azerbaijani Carpet Splendour. Safavid Treasures"
is on until May 10, 2025.
