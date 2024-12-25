Boxing Day 2024: Origins, Traditions, And The Spirit Of Giving You Should Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Many people in the US, the UK, Canada, and other parts of the world eagerly look forward to Boxing Day. Celebrated on Thursday (December 26), the day has evolved from its traditional roots into a major shopping event, a time for relaxation, and a continuation of family festivities after Christmas Day. But what exactly is Boxing Day, and how have its traditions and practices changed over time.

A brief history of Boxing Day

Boxing Day dates back to the Victorian era in Britain, and its origins are closely tied to the of charity and giving. The name "Boxing Day" comes from the tradition of the wealthy giving Christmas boxes-small gifts or monetary donations-to their servants, tradespeople, and the poor. These boxes, often filled with food, money, or other necessities, were a way of showing appreciation for services rendered throughout the year.

In many ways, Boxing Day represented a kind of "Christmas for the less fortunate" and offered an opportunity to extend the holiday spirit to those who might not have experienced the indulgence of Christmas Day . Over time, the practice of giving boxes evolved, and the holiday has now transformed into a day primarily centered around leisure and commerce.

Boxing Day: A day for sales and bargains

In the modern era, Boxing Day has become synonymous with sales, shopping, and big discounts. Retailers across the UK, Canada, and even the US have embraced the tradition by offering massive post-Christmas sales, similar to Black Friday in the United States. For many, it's an opportunity to score discounted items, from electronics to clothing, making it one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Boxing Day sales are often a highlight for consumers looking to use gift cards or return unwanted Christmas presents. With discounts up to 70% off in many stores, shoppers flood shopping malls and online platforms to take advantage of these once-a-year deals. From high street brands to department stores, nearly every retailer gets in on the action, ensuring that Boxing Day is not just a time to rest, but also to indulge in a bit of retail therapy.

Family time and sport: A tradition continues

While shopping is a significant part of Boxing Day for many, the holiday still retains its original roots. After the hectic pace of Christmas, Boxing Day offers the perfect chance to slow down, relax, and enjoy time with loved ones. It is a popular day for hosting extended family gatherings, playing board games, or simply resting in front of the TV.

One Boxing Day tradition that remains popular, especially in the US, the UK and Canada, is watching sports. The day is marked by high-profile sporting events, with football (soccer) matches being a mainstay in the UK. Boxing Day football is an annual tradition, where teams from the Premier League and other leagues face off in some of the most exciting matches of the season. The tradition of watching these games has become as ingrained in Boxing Day as the sales themselves.

In Canada, hockey is the focal point, with major games and tournaments like the World Junior Championship capturing the attention of sports fans. These games have become as much a part of Boxing Day as the gifts and food of Christmas itself, creating a festive atmosphere for both players and fans alike.

Despite its modern commercial focus, the spirit of giving and charity that originally defined Boxing Day has not been entirely lost. Many people use the day to donate to charity, volunteer their time, or help out those less fortunate. Some retailers and organizations even donate a portion of their Boxing Day proceeds to various causes, ensuring that the holiday retains a sense of purpose beyond materialism.

In fact, many people still follow the tradition of giving Christmas boxes-either donating to local charities, giving to the less fortunate, or helping out at soup kitchens or shelters. The day serves as a reminder of the importance of giving back and celebrating the Christmas spirit of generosity long after the holiday itself has passed.