Seiji Kawajiri, Founder Of The KAWAJIRI FOUNDATION, Meets Kyoto Mayor As A Next-Gen Gallerist

Seiji Kawajiri, Founder of the KAWAJIRI FOUNDATION Public Interest Incorporated Foundation / Next-Generation Gallerist, Pays a Courtesy Visit to the Mayor of Kyoto

Seiji Kawajiri and the Mayor of Kyoto

Seiji Kawajiri, Founder of the KAWAJIRI FOUNDATION

Seiji Kawajiri's Portrait

On November 27, 2024, Seiji Kawajiri, a next-generation gallerist dedicated to supporting art events and projects in Kyoto to foster regional revitalization, paid a courtesy visit to Kyoto City Hall to meet with Mayor Koji Matsui.

On November 27, 2024, Seiji Kawajiri, a next-generation gallerist dedicated to supporting art events and projects in Kyoto to foster regional revitalization, paid a courtesy visit to Kyoto City Hall to meet with Mayor Koji Matsui. During the meeting, Kawajiri's efforts in supporting art and cultural activities were recognized for their significant contributions to preserving Kyoto's traditional culture, promoting cultural development, and shaping the future of the region.

Kawajiri has been a key supporter of numerous art projects, including“NAKED GARDEN ONE KYOTO,” hosted at World Heritage sites such as Nijo-jo Castle and Heian Jingu Shrine. Additionally, he contributed to the“DANDELION PROJECT ONE KYOTO,” an art initiative held in 2021 across seven iconic locations in Kyoto, including Kiyomizu-dera Temple, Nishi Hongwanji Temple, and Kamigamo Shrine. This project connected the world through prayers for peace, transcending religious and sectarian boundaries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the courtesy visit, Kawajiri reflected on the art projects he has supported in Kyoto and discussed the future of cultural development and regional revitalization with Mayor Matsui. The mayor expressed deep appreciation for Kawajiri's contributions, commending his work as a vital effort to preserve and promote Kyoto's cultural heritage for future generations. Kawajiri reaffirmed his commitment to continuing his support for initiatives that elevate Kyoto's allure on both domestic and international stages.



“Through my involvement in projects in Kyoto while working internationally, I have strongly felt that Kyoto is a rare city where tradition and contemporary initiatives coexist in harmony. Moving forward, I am committed to contributing to the community through cultural and artistic support and sharing Kyoto's charm with audiences both in Japan and around the world.” About Seiji Kawajiri

Founder of the KAWAJIRI FOUNDATION, a public interest incorporated association, which offers scholarships to support university students who excel academically but have difficulty affording to attend. Kawajiri also supports the DANDELION PROJECT, an art initiative that connects locations and people around the world, and has contributed to the DANDELION PROJECT, an art initiative that connects locations and people around the world, and has contributed to the DANDELION PROJECT. As an active new-generation gallerist, he supports artists who are leading the latest trends in the arts. Guided by the principle of "making the world a better place," he is active in the fields such as as education, arts & culture, food, culture, and art. Written works include the book "GLOBAL CITIZEN: 7 Rules to Fulfill Your Dreams in Your Own Global-Scale Standards." Seiji Kawajiri Official Website : Recent Activities of Seiji Kawajiri (Japanese Only)

・Premiered the global participatory art piece "DANDELION PROJECT" at the UAE's most prestigious international art festival.



・In 2023, the global participatory art "DANDELION PROJECT" is actively expanding with installations in 15 locations worldwide.



・In 2023, the global participatory art " DANDELION PROJECT" is actively expanding with installations in 15 locations worldwide .



・Supporting the "NAKED Sakura Festival 2024 at World Heritage Site Nijo Castle" as a next-generation gallerist.



・Global "Edible Art Experience" course, supported by Seiji Kawajiri, reimagined and relaunched.



・First book by next-generation gallerist Seiji Kawajiri to be published by Fusosha on Wednesday, March 27.



・DANDELION PROJECT Art Exhibition at the World Heritage Site Enryakuji, Connecting the World with Prayers for Peace



・Participatory Art "DANDELION PROJECT" on Display at Natadera Temple, Praying for the Reconstruction of Noto



・"DANDELION PROJECT" on Display at Hieizan Sakamoto and Hiyoshi Taisha, Supported by Seiji Kawajiri

