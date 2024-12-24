Five Palestinians Killed By Israeli Occupation Shelling In W. Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 24 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian of said Tuesday that five Palestinians were killed and another five were injured, including one critical injury after an Israeli bombing of the Tulkarm camp in the northern occupied West Bank.

Earlier, two Palestinian women were killed in an occupation bombing of the camp, while a boy was shot dead.

The Israeli occupation has continued its aggression on the camp since dawn on Tuesday after it was stormed by occupation forces that deployed in the camp and on the roofs of buildings and launched missiles from drones towards the camp.

Earlier, Israeli occupation forces raided Tulkarem refugee camp in the northern West Bank, leading to an 18 year-old Palestinian shot dead by gunfire. (Pickup previous)

