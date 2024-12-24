Scalewings Aircraft And Tacaero Announce Strategic Alliance To Support Iconic SW-51 Mustang

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Support and training for the legendary SW-51 Mustang comes to the US. Photo Credit: Spencer Davis

German aircraft ScaleWings Aircraft and U.S.-based TacAero proudly announce a strategic alliance to support the legendary SW-51 Mustang.

- Christian von Kessel, CEO of ScaleWingsFREDERICKSBURG, TX, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- German aircraft manufacturer ScaleWings Aircraft GmbH and U.S.-based TacAero proudly announce a strategic alliance, combining their expertise to support the legendary SW-51 Mustang-a 72% scale replica of the iconic WWII P-51D fighter. Since its debut at AirVenture 2022, the SW-51 Mustang has captivated aviation enthusiasts worldwide. To meet the growing demand across North, Central, and South America, TacAero will serve as ScaleWings' partner, facilitating final assembly, customer delivery, transition training, flying adventures, community events, and ongoing maintenance at their headquarters in Fredericksburg, Texas.A Shared Vision for Safety and Adventure: TacAero is renowned for its elite tailwheel training programs and factory partnerships with CubCrafters and Game Composites. Pilots from around the globe seek out TacAero for their transition training, backcountry flying, and wilderness expeditions. ScaleWings shares TacAero's unwavering commitment to safety and the pursuit of exhilarating pilot experiences. Together, they aim to deliver a seamless customer journey for SW-51 owners that extends beyond delivery, empowering pilots to master these exceptional vintage-inspired aircraft.Christian von Kessel, CEO of ScaleWings, highlighted the partnership's impact:“When we set out to find a U.S. partner, we knew we needed someone who could not only meet our high standards but elevate the SW-51 ownership experience. TacAero's commitment to safety, world-class training, and passion for aviation nostalgia made them the obvious choice. Their dedication to seamless reassembly, personalized training, and long-term support ensures that every SW-51 owner feels the thrill and prestige of owning a true masterpiece of modern aviation.”Ian Waghorn, Director of TacAero, shared his enthusiasm:“This partnership is a tremendous privilege for TacAero. Being part of the roll out of such an iconic aircraft is an honor, and we're eager to come alongside SW-51 owners not only for delivery but throughout the entire duration of their ownership. Our goal is to craft a fun delivery experience that serves as the cherry on top of an extraordinary airplane. We're committed to providing ongoing maintenance and fostering a thriving community of owners for this legendary aircraft. We're excited about this collaboration and look forward to building lasting friendships with the SW-51 owners.”Program Launch: The alliance will kick off with initial SW-51 deliveries to U.S. customers in late Q4 2024, with plans to expand in the coming year.About TacAero: TacAero specializes in creating safer, more capable aviators through comprehensive tailwheel training and advanced backcountry operations. Their elite training programs cater to pilots of all experience levels, fostering mastery at every stage of flight.About ScaleWings Aircraft GmbH: ScaleWings Aircraft GmbH, proudly based in Germany, upholds the country's legendary reputation for precision engineering and superior craftsmanship. The all-carbon SW-51 Mustang-an unparalleled replica of the iconic P-51 Mustang-stands as a testament to the companies dedication to quality and innovation. Each SW-51 is a masterpiece of modern engineering, combining timeless design with cutting-edge technology to deliver unmatched agility and performance. With over 100,000 meticulously recreated details that honor the original aircraft, ScaleWings exemplifies why German-manufactured products are celebrated worldwide for their reliability, durability, and attention to detail.Photos can be viewed and downloaded at tacaero/press.

