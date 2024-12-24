Dining Empire Expands Reach With 14 Distribution Deals & Joint Venture With For Us By Us Studios For 2025 Productions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

John Askew - President / Christine Curran - Founder

Christine Curran with Rush Evans - CEO / John Askew - President / J Alexander - Founding Member of FUBU

Dining Empire announces expansion with 14 new distribution partnerships, bringing its flagship shows, Destination Divas & Dining Divas, to millions of viewers.

- Founder - Christine Curran

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fans can now enjoy these captivating series in 2025 on popular platforms including Prime Video, Apple TV, Google TV, For Us By Us Network, Peacock, Pluto, Freevee, YouTube TV, Verizon, Comcast, Samsung TV Plus, LG, Tubi, and Vizio.

As part of its strategic growth, Dining Empire is also thrilled to announce a groundbreaking joint venture (JV) agreement with John Askew, President of For Us By Us Studios. This partnership will launch several new productions under the Dining Empire banner in 2025, with more details to be unveiled soon.

"We're excited to bring our shows to a wider audience through these new distribution deals and to partner with For Us By Us Studios for upcoming projects," said Christine Curran, Founder of Dining Empire.

With its growing lineup and powerful collaborations, Dining Empire is set to redefine culinary entertainment and inspire audiences to embark on unforgettable journeys. The Network is currently onboarding new pre-produced shows such as La Jama TV, Gourmet Escapades with Chef BlueBeard, and America's Next Bikini Chef as well as working on a few new concepts of their own such as Dining Dudes and Real Estate Divas to name a few.

About Dining Empire

Dining Empire is a leading foodie and travel network dedicated to celebrating culture, cuisine, and empowerment through engaging TV shows and digital content. Its flagship series, Dining Divas and Destination Divas, spotlight influential women and culinary adventures across the globe.

About For Us By Us Studios

For Us By Us Studios is led by J Alexander Martin, founding member of iconic FUBU brand, CEO Roberto“Rush” Evans and President John Askew. With a keen eye for storytelling, they aim to deliver captivating content that authentically captures the essence of shared experiences.

