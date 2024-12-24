Political Chess In Seoul: Opposition Delays Impeachment Move

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) South Korea's landscape teeters on a knife-edge as the opposition Party (DP) postpones its decision to impeach acting President Han Duck-soo.



This latest development adds another layer to the ongoing crisis that began with former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law declaration on December 3, 2024.



The DP, holding a majority in parliament, initially set December 24 as the deadline for Han to approve special counsel investigations into Yoon's actions and allegations against his wife.



Han's refusal to comply prompted the opposition to threaten immediate impeachment proceedings. However, the party has now decided to wait until December 26 before making a final decision.



This delay reflects the complex political calculations at play. The DP must balance public sentiment with its desire to investigate Yoon's controversial actions.







Meanwhile, Han faces pressure from both sides, attempting to navigate between the opposition's demands and the ruling party's support. The situation highlights the fragility of South Korea's political system.



An impeachment of Han would further destabilize the government, potentially leading to the finance minister assuming presidential duties. This uncertainty could have far-reaching implications for South Korea 's economy and international relations.



As the Constitutional Court reviews Yoon's impeachment, the filling of vacant court seats becomes crucial. The DP's push for Han to appoint new justices could significantly impact the court's decision on Yoon's political fate.



This unfolding drama captures the intense power struggle within South Korean politics. It underscores the challenges of maintaining stability and accountability in a deeply divided political landscape.



In short, the outcome of this crisis could reshape the country's governance and set precedents for future political conflicts.

