Pakistan Airstrikes Breach Afghan Airspace Amid Rising Tensions

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

KABUL - In a bold and highly contentious move, Pakistan launched on several areas in the southeastern Paktika province of Afghanistan on Tuesday evening, violating Afghan airspace and igniting sharp condemnation from the government. The strikes targeted alleged hideouts of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) operatives, but the Taliban claim civilians, including refugees from Waziristan, were among the casualties, describing the attack as a“brutal bombardment.”

The Taliban's of Defense labeled the strikes a“cowardly act” and an“unprecedented aggression,” vowing retaliation.“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan strongly condemns this savage act as a blatant violation of international norms and a direct assault on Afghan sovereignty. This will not go unanswered,” the ministry stated, asserting its right to defend Afghanistan's borders.

Local reports paint a grim picture of chaos and fear. Taliban officials urged residents to switch off their phones and remove SIM cards to avoid being tracked by aircraft. Witnesses claimed that the strikes not only targeted suspected TTP hideouts but also hit a refugee camp, leaving children and other civilians among the dead and wounded.

The airstrikes have further exacerbated the already fraught relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Islamabad has repeatedly accused the Taliban of harboring TTP militants-a charge the Taliban government denies. In recent months, tensions have escalated with cross-border skirmishes and growing accusations of proxy support for insurgents.

The timing of the attack adds another layer of complexity. Pakistan's special envoy, Mohammad Sadiq, was in Kabul engaging in high-level talks with Taliban officials when the strikes occurred. Analysts suggest the incident could derail efforts to stabilize the volatile border and deepen the mistrust between the two governments.

“This is a dangerous escalation in an already fragile situation,” said an Afghan political analyst, emphasizing the potential fallout.“Such actions could push Afghanistan and Pakistan further apart, making it even harder to address the border and security challenges that both nations face.”

Pakistan has not yet issued an official statement about the operation. Historically, Islamabad has justified such incursions as necessary to dismantle TTP strongholds near the Afghan border. However, critics argue that these actions have increasingly strained relations and led to civilian suffering.

In Kabul, the strikes have sparked outrage, with calls for immediate international intervention. The Taliban's Ministry of Defense emphasized that“unilateral actions like this solve no problems” and warned Pakistan against further incursions.

The airstrikes have become a flashpoint for broader regional instability, drawing attention to the growing complexity of Afghanistan-Pakistan relations. As the international community watches closely, the question remains whether diplomatic channels can prevent further escalation-or if the region is bracing for a deeper conflict.

