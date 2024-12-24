Poland Prepares To Launch Reconnaissance Satellite

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Poland is set to launch its first reconnaissance spacecraft in 2025, Azernews reports.

"Next year, the first Polish observation satellite will be launched into space. A contract for four microsatellites, worth more than 550 million zlotys (approximately $137 million), has just been signed," stated the country's Defense Minister.

The emphasized that these satellites will significantly enhance the intelligence-gathering capabilities of the Polish Armed Forces. The project is being implemented in collaboration with the Polish company Creotech Instruments, a leader in satellite technology.

This ambitious satellite launch is part of Poland's broader effort to enhance its defense capabilities and modernize its military infrastructure. The microsatellites are expected to play a crucial role in military reconnaissance, offering Poland advanced tools for surveillance, Earth observation, and data collection, which are vital for both national defense and international security.

The satellites will provide high-resolution imaging, enabling Poland to monitor both domestic and international events in real time. They will be used to track military activities, assess natural disasters, and support border security, among other critical functions.

The collaboration with Creotech Instruments, a leading Polish space technology company, highlights Poland's growing expertise in the space industry. Creotech has been involved in several key space projects in Europe and is expected to play a pivotal role in the development of Poland's space program.

In addition to its military uses, the satellite project is part of Poland's broader push to establish a stronger presence in the global space sector. This launch also demonstrates Poland's commitment to participating in European space initiatives, including the European Space Agency (ESA) and EU space programs. Poland's growing space capabilities could open new opportunities for collaboration with other European nations and private space companies.

The launch of the Polish reconnaissance satellite also reflects a broader trend in Europe, where several countries are increasingly relying on indigenous space technologies for both defense and commercial purposes. This is especially significant as geopolitical tensions rise, and satellite technologies are seen as critical for ensuring national security and resilience in the face of potential conflicts or crises.