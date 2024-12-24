Poland Prepares To Launch Reconnaissance Satellite
Date
12/24/2024 3:11:59 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
Poland is set to launch its first reconnaissance spacecraft in
2025, Azernews reports.
"Next year, the first Polish observation satellite will be
launched into space. A contract for four microsatellites, worth
more than 550 million zlotys (approximately $137 million), has just
been signed," stated the country's Defense Minister.
The Minister emphasized that these satellites will significantly
enhance the intelligence-gathering capabilities of the Polish Armed
Forces. The project is being implemented in collaboration with the
Polish company Creotech Instruments, a leader in satellite
technology.
This ambitious satellite launch is part of Poland's broader
effort to enhance its defense capabilities and modernize its
military infrastructure. The microsatellites are expected to play a
crucial role in military reconnaissance, offering Poland advanced
tools for surveillance, Earth observation, and data collection,
which are vital for both national defense and international
security.
The satellites will provide high-resolution imaging, enabling
Poland to monitor both domestic and international events in real
time. They will be used to track military activities, assess
natural disasters, and support border security, among other
critical functions.
The collaboration with Creotech Instruments, a leading Polish
space technology company, highlights Poland's growing expertise in
the space industry. Creotech has been involved in several key space
projects in Europe and is expected to play a pivotal role in the
development of Poland's space program.
In addition to its military uses, the satellite project is part
of Poland's broader push to establish a stronger presence in the
global space sector. This launch also demonstrates Poland's
commitment to participating in European space initiatives,
including the European Space Agency (ESA) and EU space programs.
Poland's growing space capabilities could open new opportunities
for collaboration with other European nations and private space
companies.
The launch of the Polish reconnaissance satellite also reflects
a broader trend in Europe, where several countries are increasingly
relying on indigenous space technologies for both defense and
commercial purposes. This is especially significant as geopolitical
tensions rise, and satellite technologies are seen as critical for
ensuring national security and resilience in the face of potential
conflicts or crises.
MENAFN24122024000195011045ID1109028292
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.