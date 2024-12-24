Rocket Attack On Kryvyi Rih: 11 Injured, Three In Serious Condition
12/24/2024 3:11:34 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of a rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih that took place this afternoon, 11 people were injured.
This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reports.
“Three of the wounded in Kryvyi Rih are in serious condition. In total, 11 victims are known at this moment,” he wrote.
Among the victims is a 16-year-old girl. He also added that seven people were hospitalized.
The rescue operation is underway.
As reported, on Tuesday, an explosion occurred in Kryvyi Rih during an air raid alert - a Russian missile hit a 4-storey residential building . A rescue operation is underway.
