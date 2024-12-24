Enemy Attacked Nikopol District 35 Times During Day With Artillery, Drones, One Man Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian attacked Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region 35 times during the day.

This was reported on by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reports.

“In addition to Kryvyi Rih, Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region suffered from Russian terror today. The aggressor attacked the district 35 times. They used artillery and drones,” Lysak wrote.

He specified that the enemy hit Nikopol, Myrivska, Marhanets, Pokrovsk, Chervonohryhorivka communities. A 31-year-old man was wounded and will be treated on an outpatient basis.

An enterprise, a sanatorium, a gas station, four private houses and three outbuildings were damaged. Power lines were damaged.

Two civilians injured inregion by Russian drone

As Ukrinform reported earlier, according to the investigation, on December 24, 2024, the Russian military launched a missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih. So far, one person has been reported dead. 13 people were injured , including a 16-year-old girl. A residential building, shops, and cars were damaged.

Photo: Serhiy Lysak