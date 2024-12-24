Kuwait Beats UAE 2-1 In Arabian Gulf Cup Khaleeji 26

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwait national team was able to defeat the United Arab Emirates (UAE) 2-1 on Tuesday in the second round of group A, of the Arabian Gulf Cup (Khaleeji 26).

UAE scored in the first five minutes of the match, but the Kuwaiti team was able scored later the equalizer.

In the second half, the match witnessed a red card for the Emirate team, and before the end of the match, Kuwait scored the winning goal following a UAE defense mistake.

Prior to this match, each team has one point from a draw in the opening match. Kuwait equalized with Oman while the UAE ended their clash with Qatar 1-1.

Oman also won against Qatar 2-1 in the same group. (end)

mb







MENAFN24122024000071011013ID1109028197