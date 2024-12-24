Trending RWA Platform Rexas Finance Sells Out 10Th Presale Stage, Raise Hits $33,125,000

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The continues to witness groundbreaking developments as Rexas Finance (RXS) surges ahead. The platform, focused on real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, has achieved a significant milestone by selling out its 10th presale stage. With $33,125,000 raised so far, Rexas Finance is gaining traction among investors eager to capitalize on its innovative approach to bridging blockchain technology with tangible assets. Presale demand has driven the RXS token price from $0.03 in Stage 1 to $0.175 in Stage 11, marking an impressive near sixfold increase. This growth underscores the platform's vision of democratizing access to global asset markets through blockchain.

Revolutionizing Asset Ownership with RXS

Rexas Finance is transforming access to asset markets through tokenization, allowing investors to own a fraction or the entirety of real-world assets. Real estate, traditionally an exclusive domain, is now accessible globally with just a click. This removes barriers such as high costs and complex legal processes. For instance, an investor in Asia can now acquire fractional ownership of a luxury apartment in Europe and earn passive rental income. Similarly, an entrepreneur in the Americas can tokenize their property and raise funds on Rexas Launchpad, enabling global participation.

Beyond real estate, the platform extends to commodities like gold and oil, valued at trillions of dollars, as well as art and collectibles. Rexas Finance unlocks liquidity in traditionally illiquid markets, creating new opportunities for investors and broadening asset diversification. The platform's tools, such as the Rexas Token Builder and QuickMint Bot, further simplify the tokenization process. Token creators can issue tokens representing their assets and mint them with minimal effort, making blockchain integration seamless for all users.







Innovative Ecosystem Driving Adoption

Rexas Finance's ecosystem is equipped with features designed to support the tokenization journey:



Rexas Launchpad: This fundraising hub allows token projects to secure capital directly from investors, fostering new innovations.

Rexas Estate: An integrated feature providing a marketplace for tokenized real estate investments. Rexas AI Shield and GenAI: Advanced technologies ensuring secure and efficient management of tokenized assets, closing the gap between blockchain and real-world utility.



By incorporating these solutions, Rexas Finance positions itself as a leader in the RWA sector, offering unparalleled value to users.

Unprecedented Presale Success

The RXS presale has proven its appeal with rapid sellouts across all 10 completed stages, driven by the platform's focus on community inclusion. Instead of relying on venture capital, Rexas Finance prioritized public participation, granting widespread access to its groundbreaking project. Current figures reflect strong market confidence, with $33,125,000 already raised. Early-stage investors have enjoyed significant gains, as token prices jumped from $0.03 to $0.175, reinforcing the platform's growth trajectory. With the presale in Stage 11, Rexas Finance offers a compelling opportunity for investors to join this blockchain revolution before its anticipated launch. Adding to its momentum, the platform is listed on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, increasing its visibility among millions of monthly users. These listings enhance credibility and attract a growing community of investors and enthusiasts, further boosting liquidity and trading activity.

Final Push to Join the RXS Revolution

Rexas Finance is now hosting a $1,000,000 giveaway, offering 20 winners $50,000 USDT each. Participants can maximize their chances by completing tasks and referring friends, creating additional opportunities to win. As the project looks to launch on three Tier 1 exchanges, its long-term potential is clear. Analysts predict that RXS could achieve double-digit prices by early 2025, representing over a 150x increase from current levels. With a CertiK audit confirming its smart contract security and an ecosystem that simplifies asset ownership, Rexas Finance is driving blockchain adoption in unprecedented ways. Investors have a unique chance to capitalize on this momentum and join a platform reshaping how assets are owned, traded, and managed.

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Rexas Finance. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

