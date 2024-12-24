Balkh Firewood Sellers Complain About Sluggish Market

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): A number of suppliers in northern Balkh province complain about a sluggish firewood and and say they have lost most of their customers.

The fuel suppliers also pointed to the surge in fuel prices compared to the past as a reason behind sluggish market. They said people have become poorer due to unemployment and harsh economic conditions.

Ahmad Zulmai, a fire-weed seller in ninth district of Mazar-i-Sharif city, told Pajhwok Afghan News they run a lucrative business in the past, but the residents of the city were unable to purchase fuel for themselves this year.

The residents could purchase up to 1,400 kilogram of firewood and coal for winter season in the past, but they cannot afford that much fuel for winter, Shah Reza another fuel seller of Balkh said.

Reza Shah said:“The residents of this city would buy around 700-1,400 kilograms of firewood and coal in the past, but what they can afford now is only 14 kilograms of firewood only during the extreme cold winter.”

Reza Shan named widespread poverty, unemployment and dire economic condition of the people as main reasons of their sluggish market.

However, a number of Balkh residents pointed to fuel prices in the market compared to the past and said they witnessed no change in the prices and this unable to purchase it.

One of them, Habibullah, told Pajhwok each seven kilograms of firewood was sold for 70 afs last year, the prices have not changed and they are the same this year.

“What is evident is that people cannot purchase firewood this year,” Habibullah said. He called on the government and other humanitarian organizations to help the poor people.

Qiamuddin, a laborer who runs his life from his business on his cart, spent 650 afs on firewood. It was the money he could make during the past few days.

Qiamuddin said he would burn the wood during the next few days and try to make more money for this purpose.

Ahmad Mayar, an official of the provincial municipality, admitted what the residents said, but assured the municipality would control the prices in fuel market.

Mayar said:“Most of the people in this country are grappling with dire economic conditions, they cannot buy firewood and coal for winter, the municipality price-control teams will control the prices.”

Previously, a number of international aid organizations had expressed concern about the decrease in aid and increasing needs of the Afghan people with the arrival of winter.

aw/ma