Crown Prince Hosts National Football Team Players At KASOTC

12/24/2024 2:01:57 PM

Amman, Dec. 24 (Petra) His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Tuesday hosted the national football team players at the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Centre to participate in a shooting exercise.
The exercise came as an initiative by Crown Prince Al Hussein to boost the morale of the players as a team-building activity.
The national team players thanked His Royal Highness for the gesture, expressing appreciation for the Crown Prince's attendance of their matches and training sessions.
His Royal Highness has been serving as assistant commander of the "101" Battalion, a King Abdullah II Royal Special Forces Group Command, since joining it in July.

