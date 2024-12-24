عربي


Crown Prince Congratulates Christians On Christmas

12/24/2024 2:01:57 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Dec. 24 (Petra) – His Royal Highness crown prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Tuesday extended his greetings to Christians on the occasion of Christmas.
His Royal Highness shared a "Story" on Instagram featuring images of key Jordanian landmarks: the Baptism Site, the Umm al-Jimal archaeological site, and mosaics inside the Mount Nebo Church. He captioned the post with "Merry Christmas."

Jordan News Agency

