Crown Prince Congratulates Christians On Christmas

Amman, Dec. 24 (Petra) – His Royal Highness Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Tuesday extended his greetings to Christians on the occasion of Christmas.His Royal Highness shared a "Story" on Instagram featuring images of key Jordanian landmarks: the Baptism Site, the Umm al-Jimal archaeological site, and mosaics inside the Mount Nebo Church. He captioned the post with "Merry Christmas."

