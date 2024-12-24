Santosh Trophy: Delhi, Odisha Wrap Up Quarter-Final Line-Up

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Dec 25 (IANS) Odisha and Delhi earned the last two quarter-final berths at the 78th Senior Men's National Championship for Santosh Trophy 2024-25 at the Deccan Arena on Tuesday.

Last season's runners-up Goa and Tamil Nadu were eliminated.

In the game between Kerala and Tamil Nadu, Nijo Gilbert, fresh off a performance where he assisted every goal in Kerala's last match against Delhi, once again emerged as the saviour for his team. On Tuesday, Gilbert's 89th-minute strike salvaged a point for Kerala, maintaining their unbeaten run in the and eliminating Tamil Nadu from the tournament without a win.

It was Tamil Nadu who started aggressively, pressing forward with vigour and determination. This high-energy approach paid off in the 25th minute when Alexander Romario Jesuraj unleashed a fierce shot that rocketed into the top corner, giving Tamil Nadu a well-deserved lead.

Despite falling behind, Kerala remained composed and gradually worked their way back into the game. Their efforts intensified as the match progressed, and the persistence finally paid off in the 89th minute. A precise cross from the left found Gilbert strategically positioned in the penalty box. Demonstrating remarkable composure and precision, he deftly redirected the ball into the top corner with a first-time half-volley.

Odisha endured a long wait to know their fate after their goalless draw in the morning against Meghalaya. Ultimately, the draw proved enough to qualify for the quarter-finals after Goa and Tamil Nadu failed to win their matches.

Meghalaya, who had already qualified for the quarter-finals, had a conservative strategy, while Odisha also weren't willing to take too many risks early on either. The defences on both ends played a crucial role, effectively neutralising any offensive threats. Opportunities were minimal, and the forwards found little room to manoeuvre.

Roshan Panna of Odisha attempted to inject some dynamism into the game with several spirited efforts to break the deadlock. Despite his endeavors to catalyse his team's attack, the finishing touch eluded Odisha's front line throughout the match. Time and again, promising attacks fizzled out or were thwarted by Meghalaya's disciplined defence.

Delhi defended valiantly against Goa to eke out a goalless draw. The capital side were reduced to 10 men after captain Milind Negi was sent off for a rough challenge towards the end of the match. Trying to make use of the numerical advantage, Goa piled on numerous attacks. However, Delhi held firm. Their goalkeeper Vansh Kaushal was in top form as he made several saves to keep the Goa attackers at bay. Goa, runners-up to Services last season, too were frustrated throughout the match as their forwards lacked sharpness in front of the goal. Their build up play also lacked the necessary incision that could have troubled the taut Delhi defence.

Kerala, the 2021-22 champions will meet Jammu & Kashmir in the quarter-final on December 27. Tamil Nadu finished at the bottom of Group B with three points. Odisha's draw with Meghalaya in the morning was enough to qualify as the fourth-placed team from the group with five points, as Tamil Nadu and Goa failed to win their matches. Odisha will meet Group A winners West Bengal in the first quarter-final on December 26.

Meghalaya finished in second place with eight points and will face defending champions Services on December 27. Goa could only manage fifth place with five points after being held goalless by Delhi in the last match of the day, Delhi qualified in third place with seven points, and will take on Manipur on December 26.