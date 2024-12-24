Ajman University Wins the Best Marketing and Student Recruitment Campaign in the UAE by International Business Magazine

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ajman University wins Best Marketing and Student Recruitment Campaign UAE 2024 award

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dubai-based global business news portal International Business Magazine has awarded Ajman University (AU) the title of Best Marketing and Student Recruitment Campaign, UAE 2024 . The jury reviewed around 30 nominees for the above award category, evaluating the effectiveness of the marketing campaign, creativity, content quality, and industry recognition.

Ajman University's award-winning campaign, centered around the“Be Career Ready” message, stood out for its focus on employability and aligning with industry demands. The campaign underscored AU's unique position as a top-tier institution preparing students for success in the global workforce .

AU's“Be Career Ready” campaign showcased the university's commitment to equipping students with practical skills and opportunities to excel professionally. The campaign leveraged AU's exceptional reputation, including its #1 ranking for Employer Reputation in the UAE by QS World University Rankings and recognition as the #3 university in the UAE for producing leaders of Fortune 500 Arabia companies.

Through strategic storytelling and partnerships with industry leaders, the campaign highlighted how AU prepares graduates to meet evolving workforce demands. Alumni success stories further brought the message to life, inspiring prospective students to envision their career trajectories.

The campaign's impact was amplified through an integrated marketing strategy, employing virtual reality campus tours, public relations, influencer marketing, out-of-home advertising, exhibitions, and recruitment events.

The campaign delivered outstanding outcomes, including a record-breaking enrollment of new students in AU's 36-year history.

Commenting on the award, Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, said:“I am immensely proud of this recognition, which reflects the collective dedication of our Ajman University family to fostering employability and empowering students for success. The 'Be Career Ready' campaign is a testament to our commitment to aligning education with industry needs and preparing our graduates to excel in a rapidly evolving global workforce."

About Ajman University

Founded in 1988 as the first private university in the UAE, Ajman University (AU) has a proud legacy of academic excellence, innovation, and community impact. Today, AU stands as a globally recognized institution, ranked #477 worldwide and #5 in the UAE by the 2025 QS World University Rankings, and is the first private, non-profit university in the Arab region to earn full accreditation from the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC).

With nine specialized colleges offering a broad range of disciplines, AU ensures its students receive a well-rounded education that equips them for success in a competitive global workforce. This diverse academic foundation has contributed to the success of AU's over 40,000 alumni, many of whom hold leadership positions across industries worldwide. Reflecting the university's commitment to career readiness, AU is ranked #1 in the UAE for Employer Reputation. For more information, please visit

About International Business Magazine

International Business Magazine is a UAE-based online news publishing company with a significant audience that includes investors, C-suite employees, key stakeholders, policymakers, and government bureaucrats. Our online news platform carries news articles from Banking, Insurance, Investments, Wealth Management, Trading, Technology, Education, Healthcare, Tourism, Real Estate, FMCG and more. We get more than 300,000 views in a month and we cross 4.2 million views on average annually. On the social media front, we have over 19k followers and likes on Facebook, over 1,400 followers on Twitter, 8,000 followers on Linkedin, and over 5,000 subscribers on YouTube.



