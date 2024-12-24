J&K Govt Intensifies Efforts To Tackle Risks Of Glacial Lake Overflows

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Dec 24 (IANS) In order to tackle the increasing risks posed by glacial lake overflows, the Jammu & Kashmir has intensified efforts to monitor and mitigate the threats of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFS).

"A series of scientific expeditions have been conducted to enhance understanding and preparedness against these potential hazards," stated an official communication issued by the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction.

"As part of these initiatives, a specialised expedition team led by Dr Sunil Dhar from the Department of Environmental Sciences, Central University of Jammu, recently undertook a comprehensive study of three critical glacial lakes in Kishtwar district. The team conducted a comprehensive study of various lakes including Mundiksar, Hangu, and unnamed lakes in the Kishtwar region. Besides, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) conducted a thorough study of Bram Sar Lake in the Kulgam district. Besides, the Department of Geography & Disaster Management at the University of Kashmir conducted a field expedition to two glacial lakes, earlier in June," it said.

"These expeditions provided valuable data on the lake conditions surrounding environmental factors and potential risks of GLOF events. The insights gained will be instrumental in formulating risk mitigation strategies and enhancing early warning systems in the region," it added.

"These expeditions played a key role in collecting crucial data and assessing the risks associated with potentially dangerous glacial lakes (PDGLS) in Jammu & Kashmir."

The communication added that the GLOF mitigation strategy will be implemented in two distinct phases.

"The phase I 'expedition and data collection' will initially focus on identifying and studying glacial lakes that pose a high risk of GLOFs, based on the assessments provided by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), the Central Water Commission (CWC), etc.

"The phase II will focus on developing and implementing specific mitigation measures. A fully functional Glacial Lake Outburst Flood Early Warning System (EWS) will also be established to enhance preparedness. The personnel will be trained in the operation and interpretation of EWS, ensuring effective responses to potential GLOF events where necessary lake-lowering techniques will be deployed to further mitigate the risks."

The Jammu & Kashmir government had constituted a Focused Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) Monitoring Committee (FGMC) in April 2024 to focus on mitigation measures in the wake of the overflow of glacial lakes, an official statement said.