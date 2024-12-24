Baku, Tbilisi Emphasize Joint Efforts Against Double Standards

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

On December 24, the Speaker of the Milli Majlis, Sahiba Gafarova, met with a delegation led by Givi Mikanadze, Chairman of the Youth, Science, and Education Committee of the Georgian Parliament, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan.

Azernews reports that the meeting highlighted the importance of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia, noting that the ties between the two countries are at a high level and that their citizens have always stood by each other.

It was emphasized that President Ilham Aliyev always underscores these issues during his meetings with his Georgian counterparts.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova stressed that as neighboring peoples, Azerbaijanis and Georgians have always lived in a spirit of friendship, sharing common values that bind us together, and it is important to preserve these values.

During the conversation, satisfaction was expressed with the high level of relations between the parliaments of the two countries against the backdrop of developing relations in various fields. It was noted that the legislative bodies cooperate in bilateral and trilateral formats. There is also mutual support within international parliamentary organizations.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova expressed her gratitude for the support shown by the Georgian delegation regarding the non-ratification of the credentials of the Azerbaijani delegation in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

The meeting emphasized that after the elections to the parliaments of both countries, the new composition has started its activities and that efforts will continue to further expand relations in the coming period.

Givi Mikanadze, Chairman of the Youth, Science, and Education Committee of the Georgian Parliament, conveyed his congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday. The guest noted that President Ilham Aliyev is a historical figure and that under his leadership, Azerbaijan has undergone significant development.

He conveyed the greetings of the Speaker of the Georgian Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, to the Speaker of the Milli Majlis.

Givi Mikanadze stated that there are strong friendship ties between the two countries and that some "friends" are concerned about the unity of Azerbaijan and Georgia. He expressed his gratitude for Azerbaijan's support to Georgia. The guest noted that the first congratulations after the parliamentary and presidential elections in Georgia came from Azerbaijan.

The committee chairman emphasized that Azerbaijan and Georgia also support each other on the international stage.

During the conversation, the importance of jointly combating existing double standards against the two countries was noted.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.