Baku, Tbilisi Emphasize Joint Efforts Against Double Standards

Qabil Ashirov
On December 24, the Speaker of the Milli Majlis, Sahiba
Gafarova, met with a delegation led by Givi Mikanadze, Chairman of
the Youth, Science, and Education Committee of the Georgian
Parliament, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan.
Azernews reports that the meeting highlighted
the importance of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and
Georgia, noting that the ties between the two countries are at a
high level and that their citizens have always stood by each
other.
It was emphasized that President Ilham Aliyev always underscores
these issues during his meetings with his Georgian
counterparts.
Speaker Sahiba Gafarova stressed that as neighboring peoples,
Azerbaijanis and Georgians have always lived in a spirit of
friendship, sharing common values that bind us together, and it is
important to preserve these values.
During the conversation, satisfaction was expressed with the
high level of relations between the parliaments of the two
countries against the backdrop of developing relations in various
fields. It was noted that the legislative bodies cooperate in
bilateral and trilateral formats. There is also mutual support
within international parliamentary organizations.
Speaker Sahiba Gafarova expressed her gratitude for the support
shown by the Georgian delegation regarding the non-ratification of
the credentials of the Azerbaijani delegation in the Parliamentary
Assembly of the Council of Europe.
The meeting emphasized that after the elections to the
parliaments of both countries, the new composition has started its
activities and that efforts will continue to further expand
relations in the coming period.
Givi Mikanadze, Chairman of the Youth, Science, and Education
Committee of the Georgian Parliament, conveyed his congratulations
to President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday. The guest noted that
President Ilham Aliyev is a historical figure and that under his
leadership, Azerbaijan has undergone significant development.
He conveyed the greetings of the Speaker of the Georgian
Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, to the Speaker of the Milli
Majlis.
Givi Mikanadze stated that there are strong friendship ties
between the two countries and that some "friends" are concerned
about the unity of Azerbaijan and Georgia. He expressed his
gratitude for Azerbaijan's support to Georgia. The guest noted that
the first congratulations after the parliamentary and presidential
elections in Georgia came from Azerbaijan.
The committee chairman emphasized that Azerbaijan and Georgia
also support each other on the international stage.
During the conversation, the importance of jointly combating
existing double standards against the two countries was noted.
The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues
of mutual interest.
