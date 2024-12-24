Supporting Productive Families, Empowering Women Key To Sustainable Development - Min.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Omar Al-Loughani

KUWAIT, Dec 24 (KUNA) -- of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila affirmed Tuesday that productive families are a cornerstone of economic and social development in the State of Kuwait.

She emphasized the state's commitment to enhancing women's roles and empowering them across all sectors to contribute to sustainable development.

This came in a speech delivered by Al-Huwaila during her participation in the high-level event on "Productive Families and Entrepreneurship," held in the Kingdom of Bahrain with the attendance of Arab Ministers of Social Affairs. The event aims to shed light on efforts to support productive families and empower them economically.

Speaking to KUNA, Al-Huwaila said that Kuwait has prioritized empowering women in productive families by developing programs and initiatives, enhance economic and social capabilities, and encourage women to join the private sector workforce.

She added that this approach reflects the leadership's belief in the critical role of women in building the national economy and contributing to achieving sustainable development goals.

Al-Huwaila noted that the Ministry of Social Affairs manages various projects supporting productive families, most notably the "Business Incubators and Development Projects," which includes the "From My Own Hands" initiative and "Boutique 33." She emphasized that these initiatives aim to provide a comprehensive environment for nurturing and supporting small enterprises, particularly during their early critical stages.

The minister explained that the project includes organizing training sessions and specialized workshops for beneficiaries in fields such as tailoring, design, painting, cooking, and handicrafts.

It also offers technical support and advisory services to develop their projects. Furthermore, the Ministry has organized 15 marketing exhibitions in recent years to promote the products of productive families locally and internationally.

She added that government efforts include facilitating procedures for establishing small businesses, providing affordable loans, and offering venues to display products through permanent and seasonal exhibitions at various locations, including ministry-affiliated cafes and open markets.

Additionally, initiatives to expand the presence of "Boutique 33" across Kuwait's governorates have been launched.

Al-Huwaila highlighted that joint efforts between the Ministry of Social Affairs, the private sector, and supporting entities have enabled 214 beneficiaries to transition from receiving social assistance to becoming entrepreneurs or joining public and private sector employment, enhancing their economic independence and raising their income levels.

She stressed that supporting productive families achieves multiple objectives, including boosting household income, creating job opportunities, reducing reliance on government jobs, strengthening social cohesion, preserving heritage and handicrafts, and promoting sustainable consumption and recycling.

In conclusion, Al-Huwaila expressed her gratitude to the Kingdom of Bahrain for its warm hospitality and excellent organization, commending the efforts of Arab Ministers of Social Affairs in enhancing Arab cooperation in the field of productive families and entrepreneurship.

She reiterated Kuwait's commitment to continuing its efforts to achieve greater social welfare and economic stability for the people of Arab countries. (end)

ays







MENAFN24122024000071011013ID1109027566