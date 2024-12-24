Spectral Capital Announces Transformation Into A Deep Quantum Technology Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SEATTLE, Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectral Capital Corporation (OTCQB: FCCN ), a pioneer in quantum innovation, proudly announces its transformation into a Deep Quantum . This strategic evolution positions Spectral at the forefront of the quantum era, uniting proprietary technologies in quantum cloud computing , distributed quantum ledger databases , and plasmonic quantum chips . With the addition of renowned quantum physicist Dr. Moshik Cohen as Chief Officer and the groundbreaking Verdant Quantum initiative , Spectral Capital is pioneering scalable, sustainable, and practical quantum computing solutions.

From Incubator to Operator: Spectral's New Vision

Spectral Capital has redefined its role in quantum technology by moving beyond incubation to develop, own, and operate its proprietary quantum systems.

"This is not just a rebranding-it is a bold leap into the future of quantum computing," said Jenifer Osterwalder, CEO. "Spectral Capital will now deliver a fully integrated platform with technologies like the Vogon Decentralized Edge and Hybrid Cloud, its embedded Distributed Quantum Ledger Database (DQLDB) , plasmonic System-On-a-Chip (SOC) architecture , and energy-efficient quantum algorithms . These innovations bridge the gap between classical and quantum systems, offering the scalability and environmental responsibility required for the quantum era."

Introducing Room Temperature Quantum Transfer and Compute

To drive its ambitious vision, Spectral announced earlier this month the addition of Dr. Moshik Cohen , an expert in quantum state dynamics and plasmonic computing as CTO.

The Company is fusing the revolutionary initiative from Verdant Quantum to eliminate the need for cryogenic cooling by leveraging room-temperature plasmonic chips.

This solution bridges classical and quantum computing with CMOS-compatible plasmonic processors allowing these chips to harness energy waves controlled by light, called plasmons, to deliver near-light-speed data processing with unmatched precision and efficiency-all while dramatically reducing energy consumption and costs.

Transformative Innovations Powering Spectral's Platform

The world's first plasmonic-ready distributed quantum ledger database, Vogon, provides secure, scalable, and semantically enriched data management. Its key features include:



Deterministic Concurrency

for low-latency performance.

Post-Quantum Cryptography

with SPHINCS+ for unparalleled security. Consensus Algorithms

to ensure robust and scalable decentralized operations.

The Vogon DQLDB seamlessly connects legacy systems to quantum ecosystems, enabling industries such as finance, logistics, and healthcare to harness quantum efficiencies today.

Plasmonic System-On-a-Chip (SOC)

Spectral's miniaturized plasmonic SOC technology will redefine the potential of its Vogon Cloud data centers, enabling near-light-speed processing at room temperature. These chips will power Spectral's edge and hybrid compute data centers across 16 global regions , which will also serve as test beds for sustainable quantum computing.

"This innovation addresses the global call for environmentally friendly quantum solutions, reducing infrastructure costs while increasing processing power," Brehm emphasized.

Quantum Algorithms and Collective Intelligence

Spectral's proprietary quantum algorithms leverage cooperative distributed inferencing and analytic tomography to unlock real-time insights. By integrating these algorithms with Vogon DQLDB, Spectral enables industries to optimize operations, from autonomous vehicles to investment portfolio management.

Why Spectral Capital?

The quantum computing market is projected to grow from $885.4 million in 2023 to $12.62 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of up to 34.8%. Spectral's technologies are positioned to participate in this growth while addressing urgent industry demands for scalable, cost-effective, and sustainable quantum solutions.

"Over the next decade, quantum computing will redefine the global economy,"

said Brehm. "Spectral Capital is at the epicenter of this transformation. With Dr. Moshik Cohen, and our ecosystem partners, we are building not just for the future-we are building the future."

About Spectral Capital

Spectral Capital Corporation (OTCQB: FCCN ) is a Deep Quantum Technology Platform company delivering practical, scalable, and sustainable quantum solutions. Through its proprietary Vogon DQLDB, QuantumVM, and plasmonic SOCs, Spectral Capital is revolutionizing industries and paving the way for a more connected, efficient, and sustainable world.

For more information, visit or contact our Investor Relations team at Rubenstein and Associates.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and FCCN's growth and business strategy. Words such as "expects," "will," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations on such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although FCCN believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of FCCN. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, changes in FCCN's business; competitive factors in the market(s) in which FCCN operates; risks associated with operations outside

the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in FCCN's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. FCCN expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in FCCN's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

