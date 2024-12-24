Jumbo Menace In Jharkhand: Five Deaths And Over 200 Acres Of Crops Destroyed In December

(MENAFN- IANS) Ranchi, Dec 24 (IANS) In a tragic turn of events, angry elephants have unleashed death and destruction across Jharkhand this December, killing five people and injuring several others. The animals, at the same time, have damaged over 30 houses and destroyed standing of more than 200 acres, as per compensation claims filed by affected villagers with various forest divisions.

On Monday night, Gulab Yadav of Pindarkon village in Latehar district's Balumath station area became the latest victim of angry elephants. His body was discovered on Tuesday morning in a nearby forest, sparking anguish among locals.

Just two days earlier, on December 22, a herd of four elephants stormed Atki Panchayat in Giridih's Dumri block, killing Sikra Manjhi by striking him with their trunks.

Earlier, on December 13, Janaki Rana from Marangloiya village in Latehar district met a similar fate, leading to a road blockade by villagers outraged over the government's "apathy".

On December 21, in Chapkali village of Garhwa district, Gopal Yadav was crushed to death after stepping out of his house at night upon hearing the trumpeting of elephants. He and his family tried to flee, but the herd pursued him to death.

Earlier, on December 11, Lodro Barjo of Anandpur block in West Singhbhum was trampled by a herd of elephants in Dhodrobaru village.

The month of November also saw the casualties including Sitaram Mochi, who was killed in Ramkanda block of Garhwa district.

In December alone, elephants have terrorised over 100 villages across Jharkhand's several districts including Chatra, Latehar, Khunti, Hazaribagh, Gumla, Chaibasa, Garhwa, Giridih, and Bokaro. The damage, particularly severe during the harvesting season, has left villagers reeling.

Jharkhand is home to approximately 600-700 elephants, according to a recent state government report. These majestic yet often destructive creatures cause an annual loss of Rs 60-70 crore in property and agricultural damage, according to one estimate.

Human-elephant conflict continues to escalate, fuelled by habitat encroachment and shrinking forest areas. With elephants increasingly venturing into human settlements, the toll on lives and livelihoods remains alarmingly high.