Two Civilians Injured In Kherson Region By Russian Drone

12/24/2024 7:08:59 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the town of Beryslav in Kherson region, two civilians were injured due to the enemy dropping explosives from a drone.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“At around 11:00 a Russian UAV dropped explosives on Beryslav injuring two people,” the report reads.

A 41-year-old man was diagnosed with blast injuries, a concussion, and a leg wound, while a 48-year-old local resident suffered blast injuries, multiple shrapnel wounds to his legs, chest, and temple, a broken leg, and a concussion.

Read also: Water and electricity supply disrupted in two districts of Kherson after shelling

Both victims are currently in the hospital receiving necessary medical care.

As reported by Ukrinform, in Khmelnytskyi region, a house, a car, and an outbuilding were damaged as a result of an attack by Russian drones.

