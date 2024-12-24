Two Civilians Injured In Kherson Region By Russian Drone

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the town of Beryslav in Kherson region, two civilians were due to the enemy dropping explosives from a drone.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“At around 11:00 a Russian UAV dropped explosives on Beryslav injuring two people,” the report reads.

A 41-year-old man was diagnosed with blast injuries, a concussion, and a leg wound, while a 48-year-old local resident suffered blast injuries, multiple shrapnel wounds to his legs, chest, and temple, a broken leg, and a concussion.

Both victims are currently in the hospital receiving necessary medical care.

