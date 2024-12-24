Do You Know What Santa Claus Looks Like? Here's A Look At His 'Actual' Face Before Christmas Sets In

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Merry Christmas 2024 : Its officially Christmas Eve. Just a few more hours till the clock ticks 12am, and as believed, Santa Claus would be travelling from the North Pole to deliver everyone's wish list. But have you ever wondered, if Santa Claus is real, or whether Santa actually looks like what we know?

For the first time, scientists have unveiled the face of Saint Nicholas of Myra, the historical figure who inspired the modern-day Santa Claus, using advanced forensic techniques. The reconstruction, done nearly 1,700 years after Saint Nicholas's death, was done by analysing the Saint's skull.

Saint Nicholas, a Christian bishop known for his generosity and gift-giving, lived in the early centuries of Christianity. His acts of kindness helped shape the Dutch figure of 'Sinterklaas', which later merged with the English Father Christmas to form the Santa Claus we know today. Despite his widespread popularity, an accurate depiction of Saint Nicholas has never existed until now.

Lead researcher Cicero Moraes explained that the reconstruction involved creating a 3D model of the skull using data collected by Luigi Martino in 1950. The team then used statistical projections and anatomical deformation techniques to trace facial profiles, ensuring the final representation was both anatomically and statistically accurate.

Moraes noted that the reconstructed face reveals a "strong and gentle" expression, closely matching descriptions from the famous 1823 poem "A Visit From St. Nicholas," also known as "Twas The Night Before Christma ." The image features a broad face and thick beard, characteristics that resemble today's depiction of Santa Claus.

Moraes further added that the 'reconstruction' captures not only the physical attributes of Saint Nicholas but also embodies the spirit of generosity and kindness that he was known for. Co-author José Luis Lira highlighted the importance of Saint Nicholas's legacy, noting that he courageously stood up for his beliefs, even in the face of powerful authorities, including the Roman Emperor.