Suspect in 98 kangaroo killings gets detained

A man has been charged with animal cruelty after allegedly shooting and killing 98 kangaroos in New South Wales, Australia. Police discovered the bodies of the animals, along with ammunition and spent cartridges, near the town of Singleton in the Hunter Valley last October.



The 43-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged with six offences, including aggravated cruelty to animals and harming a protected species. He was granted strict conditional bail and is scheduled to appear in court on January 13. The police did not provide details on his motives.



Kangaroos, Australia's largest marsupials, are protected wildlife under the Nature Conservation Act of 1992. Recent animal cruelty cases in the region include two teenagers who were charged with deliberately killing 14 kangaroos in 2021. New South Wales law allows up to five years in prison and a fine of A$22,000 ($15,000) for animal cruelty convictions. However, official statistics show that only a small percentage of such cases result in jail time.

