JSAUX Reveals A New 7-In-1 RGB Docking Station With Cooling Fans And An RGB Modcase With Cool Stands For The ROG Ally X

Tech manufacturer

JSAUX has revealed two new products for handheld devices: a new 7-in-1 Docking Station with cooling fans and an RGB ModCase with cool stands , this one designed for the ROG Ally X. The company is also running a Kickstarter campaign for its MagCool Omnigrip , a magnetic multi-functional shooting handle. Additionally, the brand will host a Christmas sale until January 6 with coupons and discounts of up to 60% on selected items.

ABOUT THE 7-IN-1 RGB COOLING DOCKING STATION

Based on the multifunctional 7-in-1 docking station, this new accessory adds RGB lighting and dual fans, designed to prolong your gaming sessions with the maximum performance, that will combine aesthetics and performance. The 7-in-1 RGB Cooling Docking Station features the following ports:



100W PD input (supports ROG Ally and ROG Ally X Turbo Mode)

3x USB 3.2 Gen1 (2A1C)

1x USB-C female port for dock and fan connection

Gigabit Ethernet port

HDMI 2.1 output 4K @ 120Hz Support for VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), HDR (High Dynamic Range), and QFT (Quick Frame Transport)

ABOUT THE RGB MODCASE WITH COOL STANDS FOR ROG ALLY AND ROG ALLY X

This new ModCase has been specially designed for ROG Ally and ROG Ally X handhelds. It features RGB lighting, dual fans to ensure your device is always cool, ensuring the best hardware performance, and also adds a metal stand that allows you to place your ROG Ally on your desktop.

JSAUX's CHRISTMAS DEALS: NOW WITH DISCOUNTS OF UP TO 60%

JSAUX wants to celebrate the holiday season with its loyal customers with a new round of price discounts. As usual, the brand will offer multiple discounts, detailed below:



Customers purchasing multiple items will receive tiered discounts: 10% off for two items, 15% off for three items, and 20% off for four or more.

13.5" and 16" FlipGo models have an additional 40$ discount using the code FlipGo. Additionally, the first 50 customers of each model will get a Carry Bag for FlipGo for free.

New customers can also enjoy a $5 gift card when they sign up as members, which can be stacked with any other coupon. The Carousel Raffle will let customers win a free 7-IN-1 RGB cooling docking station, free shipping, 10% off, 15% off, 20% off, or 30% off.

Below are some of the most significant discounts of this promotion:



Transparent front cover for the Steam Deck (56% discount): $15.99

Transparent back plate for the Steam Deck (57% discount): $12.99

5-in-1 Docking Station (32% discount): $26.99

RGB Transparent back plate for the ROG Ally (50%discount): $19.99

Screen protector for Steam Deck (30% discount): $8.99

Ringlax Case for iPhone 15 (50% discount): $14.99 Omnicase Pro 7-in-1 USB hub (60% discount): $39.99

ABOUT JSAUX

JSAUX, a pioneer brand in innovation and quality, boasts products that are best-sellers across over 100 countries and regions worldwide, serving more than 20 million consumers. Since 2016, multiple JSAUX product lines sold on Amazon have been designated as "#1 Best Sellers", ranking first in several categories. This success has solidified JSAUX's foothold in the electronics accessories market and has further established the brand as one of the top 100 Chinese brands on Amazon.

In 2022, JSAUX swiftly rose to become one of the most popular brands in gaming accessories, firmly establishing itself as the premier brand for Steam Deck accessories. The brand's strong product innovation, superior quality, robust supply chain, and consumer-centric brand strategy have enabled it to continuously design and produce outstanding products over the past seven years. This accomplishment is the result of seamless coordination within our internal teams, spanning from research and development to product manufacturing and global marketing.

SOURCE JSAUX

