Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer Celebrates A Year Of Impactful Programs And Community Support In 2024

DDF acknowledges critical support from partners that helped make the year successful.

Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) proudly concludes another impactful year, delivering crucial resources and support to the stomach cancer community, thanks to the unwavering commitment of its 2024 industry partners. Their generous support has enabled DDF to continue vital programs and initiate new endeavors, making a meaningful difference for patients and their families worldwide.

"The incredible support of our sponsors has allowed us to expand our programs, drive innovation, and address critical gaps in stomach cancer care and education," said Andrea Eidelman, Chief Executive Officer of DDF. "We are profoundly grateful for their partnership and dedication to our mission of curing stomach cancer."

At the heart of this year's achievements were the significant contributions of DDF sponsors, which made the following initiatives possible:



2024 Advocacy Day Retreat: Held during our 12th Annual Capitol Hill Advocacy Day, this retreat featured nutrition, genetics, and mental health presentations and activities. It provided patient advocates with tools to navigate this disease's challenges and embrace the community's benefits. Supporters included Amgen, Astellas, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Merck, No Stomach for Cancer, Taiho Oncology, and Wild Birds Unlimited.

Health Equity Program: Expanding our reach into communities disproportionately affected by stomach cancer, these programs addressed disparities in care and provided education and resources. Funded by Amgen, Arcus Biosciences, Astellas, Bristol Myers Squibb, Daiichi-Sankyo, Merck, and Tito's Handmade Vodka, these efforts included webinars, live events, educational videos, and partnerships with local community-based organizations, including YMCA South Florida, United Way of Broward County, and Deerfield Beach Community Cares.

Educational Symposia and Webinars: Through collaborations with leading institutions, we hosted impactful educational webinars and symposia such as the International Gastric Cancer Symposium in Barranquilla, Colombia and the Ask the Experts Gastric Cancer Educational Symposium in Hollywood, Florida with generous funding from Amgen, Arcus Biosciences, Bristol Myers Squibb, Daiichi-Sankyo, Merck, Lilly Oncology, and Taiho Oncology.

Nutrition Program: Featuring dietary resources for patients and live cooking demonstrations led by Emmy Nominated Chef Nathan Lyon and Clinical Oncology Dietician Specialist Mary-Eve Brown of Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center. Amgen, Astellas, Daiichi-Sankyo, and Merck supported the program. Patient Resource Education Program (PREP) : DDF made strides in serving the stomach cancer community with PREP through a strategic partnership with Gilda's Club South Florida, an affiliate of the Cancer Support Community. The collaboration aims to enhance our support for gastric cancer patients through Gilda's Healthy Lifestyle program, a holistic initiative. In addition, the PREP program offers a mentorship matching service, information kits, and Monthly Stomach Cancer Support Groups. This program was generously supported by Amgen, Daiichi-Sankyo, Merck, and Taiho Oncology.

DDF remains inspired by the progress made possible through the generosity of its industry sponsors and looks forward to strengthening these partnerships in 2025 and beyond. For more information about DDF's programs and how you can get involved, please visit .

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing research funding, and providing international education and support to patients,

families, and caregivers. DDF's ultimate goal is to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to the plight of stomach cancer patients worldwide, as well as to the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo and daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017, at 50, almost a decade later. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and chapters throughout the United States, and in Canada, Germany, and Japan. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission to make her dream a reality. To learn more, visit .

Media Contact:

Brittnay Starks,

Communications Director

Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach

Cancer (954) 475-1200

[email protected]



